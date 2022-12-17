Paraclete squads hand Vasquez first losses of year

ACTON — The Paraclete boys and girls soccer teams handed both Vasquez soccer teams their first loss of the season on Friday.
First, the Paraclete boys defeated Vasquez 4-0 and then, the Paraclete girls beat Vasquez 5-0 at Vasquez High School.
In the girls game, Paraclete (4-1-1) scored in the first minute and jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime against Vasquez (8-1). The Mustangs entered the match ranked No. 2 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 7 poll.
“I like it. They played good,” Paraclete girls coach Gary Gill said. “We possessed the ball very well. Battled the elements out here, I can tell you that. It was cold. Overall, it was good.
“I think mostly possession. We possessed the ball very well. We passed the ball very well and when we had the opportunities, we took advantage of them.”
Paraclete senior Brianna Delgado, a fourth-year varsity player, scored from 5 yards on a breakaway in the opening minute and from 10 yards out in the 20th minute.
“I’m really proud of us,” Delgado said. “This is a new team. We have a lot of underclassmen, so we’ve been working really hard and it shows today. Our teamwork was a lot better than it has been. It felt really good seeing the improvement that we’ve been having.
“I can see us definitely getting much better. I’m excited to see what we can be later on.”
Paraclete freshman Jacqueline Rose chipped in a goal in the 40th minute, on an assist by freshman Amy Schroeder.
“We’re still gelling. We’re still working on some things at our practices,” Gill said. “Very young team, but a team I’m very proud of and what we’ve accomplished so far. We’re just starting a journey here so far.”
Delgado scored again in the 59th minute, from 20 yards and sophomore Kate Vento scored from 10 yards in the 68th minute, on a lead pass from freshman Viviana Delgado.
“We needed this type of a game right now, midseason,” Vasquez girls coach Terry Comstock said. “Really judge to see where we are and what we really need to work on. I think I got a lot out of this, a lot, and the girls did too.
“I’m not disappointed. That’s a very good team.”
Vasquez senior Ashley Hinkel had a shot from 25 yards saved in the 36th minute and Vasquez junior Brooklyn Berger had a free kick from 15 yards in the 61st minute sail high.
Paraclete finishes the Newport/Harbor Tournament today and then the Spirits are off until Dec. 30.
Vasquez will host Littlerock on Jan. 5.
“That will be a good game, now that I’ve seen a little bit higher competition,” Comstock said.
BOYS SOCCER
Paraclete 4, Vasquez 0
The Spirits (2-1) scored all four goals in the first half, on set pieces, against the Mustangs (7-1).
“It was good. We had a great first half,” Paraclete boys soccer coach Ryan Carper said. “We were able to capitalize on set pieces, something we’ve struggled with so far. We worked on that all week and to score all four goals on set pieces is fantastic.”
Paraclete senior Billy Mahoney, a third-year varsity player, scored three goals for the Spirits, Adrian Olmos added a goal, Patrick Cota had two assists and Justin Chamberlin added one assist.
“We came out to play tonight,” Mahoney said. “We took advantage of the smaller field on set pieces. We’ve been working on that all week. We came to play today. It was a lot better than our previous games. Respect for them. They played good today as well.”
Vasquez boys assistant coach Ryan Berger said the Mustangs played confused at times in the first half, but played much better in the second half, shutting out the Spirits.
Berger said the loss will help the Mustangs know what they need to work on.
The Mustangs will resume Heritage League play on Jan. 3 at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy. Vasquez is 2-0 in league play.
Paraclete will face Kennedy on Dec. 27 in the opening match of the Hart Tournament. The Spirits will also face Canyon and Knight in the tournament.
“With finals coming up, I think we do need a little bit of a break,” Mahoney said. “We have a tournament coming up right after Christmas and I think we’re really prepared for that.”
