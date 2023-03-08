Paraclete softball gets second win of season

PHELAN — Nearly a month after its season opener, the Paraclete softball team finally got to play again and defeated Serrano 10-5 in a non-league game on Tuesday in Phelan.
“I was pretty pleased with the way we played after being off for almost a month,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “I’m glad we got some playing time in before league starts.”
The Spirits (2-0), who last played on Feb. 16, had several games canceled because of rain and snow, including last weekend’s tournament put on by Quartz Hill.
Sydney Scripter led Paraclete in the circle and at the plate. She allowed five runs, three earned, and struck out nine batters to earn the victory and recorded three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs.
JoJo Olvera also had three hits with two doubles and four RBIs for the Spirits, while Shaylee Scripter hit two doubles.
Paraclete opens play in its new league on Thursday against Serra at Marie Kerr Park.
Highland 16, Knight 4 (5)
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team opened the Golden League season with a five-inning, 16-4 victory over Knight on Tuesday at Knight High.
Senior Dana Roberts was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0), while senior Angelina Quezada finished 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs, junior Jaden Wilson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run and freshman Isabella Williams went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs.
Highland sophomore Mackenzie Martinez and freshman Arianna Young each hit a double with an RBI, junior Makayla Lam hit a double and senior Naohemi Martinez had an RBI.
Sophomore Kaela Marin started in the circle for the Bulldogs and allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits and one walk in three innings to earn the win. Mackenzie Martinez closed out the final two hitless innings, allowing just one walk.
The two teams meet again on Thursday at Highland High School.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, Vasquez 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team defeated Vasquez in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-8 in a Heritage League match at Desert Christian High School on Tuesday.
The Knights improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in league.
Desert Christian junior middle Zachary Bell led the Knights with nine kills, one ace and seven serves, senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt finished with 12 kills, one block and six aces, freshman setter Colt Schmidt had 32 assists and two kills, junior libero Josiah Concepcion finished with three aces on 14 serves, senior opposite Joseph Macias had five kills and senior outside hitter Sean Worrell added five kills.
Desert Christian will host Santa Clarita Christian in a league match on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Quartz Hill 16, Knight 2
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys tennis team opened Golden League play with a 16-2 win over a young Knight squad on Tuesday at Palmdale High School.
Knight’s two wins came from No. 1 singles player Douglas Cardona, who won his final two sets, 6-3 and 6-4, despite playing through muscle spasms.
Kolbe Adams, who finished second in the Golden League tournament last season, swept his three sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles for the Royals.
Quartz Hill’s Minh Hoang won two 6-0 sets at No. 2 singles and No. 3 Eric Dixon won 6-1, 6-0.
Quartz Hill swept all nine doubles sets, losing just one game.
The No. 1 team of Noah Brand and Syed Islam swept all three at 6-0, as did the No. 3 team of Houston Brown and Jonathan Hayen. The No. 2 team of Nicolas Epling and Marcus Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-0, 6-1.
Knight faces Lancaster on Thursday at AVC, while Quartz Hill takes on Eastside at home.
Baseball
Highland 12, Arroyo Valley 2
San Bernardino — The Highland baseball team won a tournament game at Arroyo Valley 12-2 on Monday.
Highland junior Caleb Montemayor went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Bulldogs and senior Carter Wood was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs and an RBI.
Highland junior Luke Manzano was 2-for-3 with a run and one RBI, junior Will Paxton was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run, junior Christian Arreola was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and senior Jefferson Mesa and junior Anthony Martinez were both 1-for-1 at the plate.
Paxton also earned the win on the mound, throwing two shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Highland junior Jacob Badillo also threw two shutout innings, not allowing a hit and striking out one, Wood gave up two runs on one hit and struck out three in two innings and Montemayor threw one shutout inning and did not allow a hit, striking out two.
Highland (3-1-1) starts Golden League play on Wednesday at Knight High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.