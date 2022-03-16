Paraclete softball defeats Serrano, 5-1

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team defeated Serrano 5-1 in a non-conference game on Tuesday at Marie Kerr Park.
Jamie Sencion allowed one unearned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts to earn the victory for the Spirits (13-4).
“Jamie threw a good game for us today,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “That’s one of her better games she’s thrown.”
Sencion also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Buffy Goodwin was 3-for-3 on the day.
“I was really pleased with the way the team played today,” Neill said, adding the team had good offense and defense. “We kind of just put it together.”
Paraclete opens Gold Coast League play at Crossroads next Tuesday.
Boys Golf
Golden League
LLANO — The Quartz Hill boys golf team picked up wins over Knight and Highland during a Golden League match Tuesday at Crystalaire Country Club.
The Royals posted a team score of 227 to defeat the Hawks (317) and the Bulldogs (347). Knight defeated Highland.
Quartz Hill freshman Tayden Ramos led all golfers with a 39 on the nine holes. He now leads the league with a 38 average.
“My driving was good, my short game was really good,” Ramos said. “My second shots were all right, tough conditions today, but it was all good.”
Quartz Hill’s Mike Farnes and Tanner Klundt both shot 45, while teammate Connor Jazwiecki shot 46 and Dylan Van Holton picked up a 52.
Knight junior Jesus Hernandez was fifth overall with a 47 and Highland’s Brayden Gilder finished seventh overall with 59.
Women’s Tennis
Canyons 8, AVC 1
SANTA CLARITA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team fell to host College of the Canyons 8-1 on Tuesday in a Western State Conference match.
Kristi Henderson won her second straight three-set match with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 10-4 victory at No. 1 singles for the Marauders.
“Very pleased with the win for Kristi,” AVC coach Justin Webb said, adding the win would be a big boost for Henderson in the conference tournament rankings.
Sabrina Bulsombut played a close three-setter as well, but lost her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-4. Webb said he was pleased to see her fight in the second set to force the third-set tiebreaker.
The Marauders also had two very close doubles sets.
Henderson and Naia Smithley lost 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Brooke Faulk and Bulsombut lost 9-7.
“At the top, we played very well in two close matches,” Webb said.
Juliana Martinez and Gabriela Garcia lost their doubles match 8-0 and Martinez lost her No. 5 singles match 6-0, 6-3, playing through stomach pain.
“We really appreciate her effort on the day,” Webb said.
Garcia also lost her singles match, 6-1, 6-0, while Smithley fell 6-0, 6-0, and Faulk lost 6-1, 6-0.
“We played so much better today,” Webb said. “We are playing better overall.”
The Marauders will play at Glendale on Thursday.
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 18, Littlerock 0
PALMDALE — The Littlerock boys tennis team fielded just three doubles teams against Lancaster on Tuesday, forfeiting all nine singles sets, in an 18-0 loss to the Eagles.
Lancaster put its singles players in doubles and swept all nine sets.
Top singles players Gabriel Perey and Aaron Meas teamed up for three 6-0 wins, while Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson swept 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 team of Charles Liggins and Mark Bonifacio, normally the third singles player, won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
Lancaster, undefeated in the Golden League, will play host to Antelope Valley at AVC on Thursday, while Littlerock plays at Quartz Hill.
