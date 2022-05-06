Paraclete shuts out St. Monica

SANTA MONICA — It took the Paraclete softball team a couple of times through the lineup to finally break out for a 6-0 victory over St. Monica in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Thursday.
The Spirits (21-6-1) scored one run in the third inning, one in the fifth and broke out with four in the sixth.
“Their pitcher was pretty good and the umpire had a large strike zone,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “The kids played hard and well.”
Pitcher Jamie Sencion allowed just three hits and struck out 11 to earn the shutout victory for the Spirits. She also had two hits, including a double.
Paraclete’s Addy Gorman picked up three hits, a walk, at least one RBI and scored two runs, while Luz Navarro had two hits, including a double, and scored twice and Katelyn Young picked up two hits and an RBI.
The Spirits move on to host the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday against No. 2-seeded El Toro.
El Toro defeated Rancho Alamitos 12-0 on Thursday.
Baseball
Flintridge Prep 10, Highland 9
LA CANADA — The Highland baseball team lost a first-round playoff game 10-9 at Flintridge Prep High on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (20-8) gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 first-round game.
Highland senior Tony Cano was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, sophomore Will Paxton was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Senior Shea Lewis was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, sophomore Luke Manzano was 2-for-4 a run and an RBI and senior Darren Roberts was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI.
Roberts got a no-decision on the mound, giving up seven runs on six hits in six innings, striking out five.
Swimming
CIF-SS D4 Prelims
MISSION VIEJO — Quartz Hill senior Emily Drossel advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Finals in four events, competing in the prelims on Thursday at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex.
Drossel finished third in the girls 100 butterfly with a time of 57.26 and fourth in the 100 backstroke in 59.07.
The Division 4 Finals will be on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. in Mission Viejo.
Drossel was also a member of the Quartz Hill 200 and 400 free relay teams that advanced to the championship finals, along with senior Kiana Henriquez, sophomore Isabelle Drossel and freshman Bethany Burga.
The Quartz Hill 400 free relay team finished fourth in 3:45.98 and the 200 relay team placed fifth with a time of 1:42.84.
Henriquez qualified for the consolation finals in the 100 butterfly, finishing 15th overall in 1:01.88.
Burga qualified for the consolation finals in the 200 free and 100 back. Burga was 13th in the 200 (2:01.87) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.40).
Quartz Hill senior Sebastian Petho qualified for the consolation finals in the 500 free. Petho finished ninth in the 500 with a time of 4:46.98.
Petho was only .20 seconds off his school record, but missed qualifying for the championship finals by one second.
Petho is the first alternate in the 200 free, finishing 17th (1:48.48).
Two more Quartz Hill individual swimmers competed, but did not advance.
Sophomore Isabelle Drossel finished 21st in the 50 free (25.81) and 28th in the 100 (57.71).
Quartz Hill sophomore AJ Petho finished 21st in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.35).
The Royals had six relay teams compete, but only the girls advanced in two events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.