SIMI VALLEY — The Paraclete baseball team had an uncharacteristic game on Tuesday in the semifinals.
The Spirits made errors on defense, committed baserunning mistakes and did not deliver with key hits.
Royal took advantage of those miscues and did have key hits in a 4-1 victory over Paraclete in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinal game at Royal High.
“I though we competed,” Paraclete baseball coach Greg Burnias said. “Two really good teams were out here on the field, unfortunately somebody had to lose.
“We didn’t get the hits when we needed them. But I’m extremely proud of this team and what they’ve accomplished and the season that they’ve put together.”
The Highlanders (22-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the first, on a two-run double with one out and the bases loaded by Royal junior Nate Hamburger.
“Honestly, I don’t think today was representative of how we play,” Paraclete senior Trevor Shepherd said. “When you score one run, you just can’t win with one run.
“I’m really proud of this team.”
The Spirits (20-5) had a dramatic momentum shift in the top of the first inning.
Paraclete junior leadoff batter Jacoby Madise reached on an infield single to lead off the game, but was immediately picked off first by Royal sophomore starting pitcher Tevor Hansen.
Hansen gave up one run on five hits and one walk in seven innings, striking out six.
“I think we did OK, obviously we could have played better,” Paraclete senior starting pitcher Hunter Edwards said. “I think we just weren’t in the right mindset. We made a couple of errors. It happens.”
Edwards gave up three runs on four hits, one walk and two hit batters in 3.1 innings, striking out two.
“It was a war between a couple of really good teams,” Paraclete senior Logan Reese said. “Both teams played very well. We couldn’t get the big hit. It’s baseball. It happens.
“They hit well and we didn’t. They played some good baseball. It happens.”
The Spirits scored their lone run in the fourth inning, when Reese singled with one out and reached second on an error by a Royal outfielder.
Reese scored when the following batter, Shepherd singled down the first-base line.
Paraclete finished with five hits, none for extra bases, and two were infield hits.
Royal had six hits.
The Highlanders scored one run in the third, capitalizing on two Paraclete errors, and another run in the sixth.
“I just told them to be proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Burnias said. “They’ve done a great job competing and they’ve done a great job of always leaving it out there on the field. There’s no group of guys I’d rather have on my team right now. Proud is the only word that comes to mind, even though we lost. Just extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished this year. Semifinals isn’t the goal, but it’s also nothing to be mad about. We got a lot further than a lot other teams.”
Paraclete was making its fourth semifinals appearance since 2008.
The Spirits shared the Gold Coast League title and were the No. 2 seed in the division.
Royal advanced to its first championship game, where it will face Rancho Cucamonga, a 2-0 winner over Murrieta Mesa in the other semifinal.
The Division 4 Championship game will likely be played on Saturday at Cal State Fullerton.
The Highlanders were playing in just their second semifinal game, having lost to Mater Dei in 2010 in Division 1.
“I was really happy getting runs early for our pitcher,” Royal coach Dan Maye said. “Our pitcher set up his pitch count in the first few innings. He was good to go. Usually he throws a lot of pitches.
“I told them ‘You’ve got to come up with hits with two outs.’”
