SOUTH GATE — Paraclete senior Brianna Delgado won the Camino Real League girls cross country title on Tuesday at Hollydale Park in the Camino Real League cross country finals.
Delgado is Paraclete’s first individual league champion since 2015, when Mariah Theologidy won the Gold Coast League title.
Paraclete had eight runners, five girls and three boys, earn all-league honors by finishing in the top 10 and both the Paraclete boys and girls teams qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Prelims on Nov. 11.
“Both teams worked hard all season to try and qualify to CIF Prelims,” Paraclete coach Andy Helme said. “They are all very excited to have an opportunity to race in the postseason again!”
Brianna Delgado finished first overall with a time of 19 minutes and 31 seconds, almost a minute ahead of the second-place finisher, Paraclete freshman Viviana Delgado (20:26.1).
Paraclete junior Alyssa Lara finished seventh overall (23:59.6), junior Kiera Carr was eighth (24:07.3) and junior Rebecca Study was 10th (24:34.1), all earning all-league honors.
Paraclete sophomore Kimberly Martinez finished 20th overall (27:33.0) and freshman Kaylen Sandberg was 23rd overall (29:19.7) out of a total of 30 runners.
The Paraclete girls finished first overall with 28 points as five runners finished in the top 10.
St. Monica Catholic was second (58 points) with two runners in the top 10 and four in the top 15, Cantwell-Sacred Heart was third (81), St. Pius X-St. Matthias was fourth (83) and St. Anthony was fifth (91).
Paraclete senior Josh Medellin finished fifth overall in the boys race with a time of 17:41.0.
Paraclete junior John Iabichella was ninth overall (18:17.0) and freshman Devin Miller finished 10th (18:28.3), both earning all-league honors.
Senior Mark Costa finished 12th overall (18:40.6), freshman Isaac Munoz was 14th (19:00.4), freshman Anthony Moore finished 18th (19:50.0) and freshman Caleb Medellin was 25th (21:06.1) out of a total of 33 runners.
Bishop Montgomery junior Matthew Shanahan won the boys race with a time of 16:18.3.
The Paraclete boys finished second overall with 50 points, three runners in the top 10 and five in the top 14.
Paraclete, which is in CIF-Southern Section Division 5, will participate in the Prelims on Nov. 11. The CIF-Southern Section Finals will be held on Nov. 19. Both the Prelims and Finals will be held at Mt. San Antonio College.
The CIF State Cross Country Finals are Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
St. Paul finished first overall with 48 points, three runners in the top 10 and five in the top 16.
Bishop Montgomery was third overall with 68 points, two in the top 10 and five in the top 21, followed by St. Pius X-St. Matthias in fourth (93 points) and St. Genevieve at fifth (96 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.