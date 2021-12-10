Paraclete runs away from North in 2nd half

BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team opened the North Bakersfield High Tournament with a 71-43 victory over host team North on Thursday.
The Spirits jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but went down 14-8 just as quickly.
“We got our composure and we were up 35-23 at the half,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
The Spirits pulled away in the second half, beginning by outscoring North 20-9 in the third quarter.
“We took care of business in the second half,” Chelette said. “I’m proud of the way they pulled it together the second half.”
Donavan Ware and Luke Cramer led the Spirits with 18 points apiece, while Dylan Cox and Mister Burnside added 10 points each.
Paraclete plays South Bakersfield in the tournament at 6:30 p.m. today.
Girls Basketball
Knight 75, Littlerock 25
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Littlerock 75-25 in a Golden League game at Knight High on Thursday.
The Hawks outscored the Lobos 29-4 in the first quarter.
Knight had four players scored in double figures, led by sophomore Amia Tate, who finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Knight junior Riley Asp had 17 points and 10 rebounds, senior Blessing McBride had 15 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals, sophomore Alia Tate had 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and 13 steals and junior Dimetria Johnson had six points, five rebounds and five steals.
Other Scores
— Highland 53, Lancaster 35
— Quartz Hill 65, AV High 19
— Eastside 48, Palmdale 44
Girls Soccer
Knight 4, Littlerock 0
PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team defeated Littlerock 4-0 in a Golden League game on Thursday at home.
Vivian Martinez led the Hawks (6-1, 4-0 GL) with three goals and one assist on a goal by Rebeka Herrera.
Liliana Garcia, Rachel Villagomez and Mariyah Villa all recorded one save apiece.
The Knight defense helped prevent the Lobos (3-5, 1-3) from taking any shots on goal.
The Hawks play a non-league game at West Ranch today. Littlerock plays at Vasquez in a non-league game on Saturday.
Other Scores
— Highland 4, Lancaster 0
— Quartz Hill 10, Antelope Valley 0
