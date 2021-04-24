LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team had production up and down its lineup Friday afternoon in a Gold Coast League game against Windward.
The Spirits had a solid pitching performance from senior Hunter Edwards and a good defensive effort behind him.
It all culminated in a 10-3 Paraclete victory over Windward at Paraclete High School.
“I thought they played real well. It was one of our most complete team wins,” Paraclete coach Greg Burnias said. “We had hits up and down the order, which obviously always makes the game a little easier offensively.
“Hunter Edwards did exactly what we expected him to do: be around the zone. We’re asking him to go out there and strike out 10 batters, just be around the zone and let the defense work behind you. It’s kind of exactly what we did today. Just a great overall team win.”
The Spirits (9-3, 4-0) remain undefeated in league play and swept the two-game series against Windward (2-4, 0-3) after a 3-0 Paraclete win at Windward on Thursday.
Although Edwards allowed two hits in the top of the first, he and the Spirits got out of a second-and-third jam with two outs.
Edwards threw five shutout innings, giving up six hits and no walks, while striking out four.
“I felt like I did pretty good,” Edwards said. “Threw 61 pitches I’m pretty sure in five innings, which is good. Need to get a little less hits, but it’s something to work on in practice. Just going to get better and get ready for Sierra Canyon.”
The Paraclete defense committed one error in typical windy conditions.
Paraclete were able to strike in the bottom of the first.
Junior Jacoby Madise led off with a single, stole second and scored on an error on a grounder by senior Logan Reese, who scored on a single by senior Trevor Shepherd.
The Wildcats scored a run in the top of the third, but the Spirits answered decisively in the bottom half of the inning, scoring six runs on five hits and two errors.
The first four batters would eventually score and the first seven reached base.
Shepherd led off with a single and senior Bryan Peck reached on a fielder’s choice in what could have been a double-play grounder.
Junior Hunter Logan followed with a two-run double up the middle.
“(It’s) keeping our energy up, because when our energy is up, we all feel good about ourselves,” Logan said. “Even if we don’t do good, we still feel good. Picking our teammates up helps. It’s been breaking out a lot lately, because we’re starting to get hot. We’re not just giving up when one thing goes wrong.
“We’re building our charisma together. We’re just keeping it solid. We’re not thinking we’re better than anyone. We’re all just working together. It really keeps us together and keeps the energy up. When we have our energy up, it works better.”
Edwards hit a two-run single later in the third with the bases loaded and no outs.
“He came up in a couple of key situations and it always makes your life easier as a pitcher when you help yourself out and he definitely did,” Burnias said. “He hasn’t got the most at bats for us this year, but when he has gotten the at bats, he’s swung the bat well. I was really happy to see him get those hits and drive in those runs.”
Madise later drove in a run on a ground out and Reese hit an RBI single to cap the scoring and give the Spirits an 8-1 lead.
“When you put up 10 runs, it’s hard to lose and I felt like we played really well,” Edwards said. “You put 10 runs up on the board and you score for your pitcher and you get that momentum, it’s hard to lose and it’s definitely hard to get shut down.
“Didn’t think I was going to get to hit, because I never hit. Being able to come up and get the opportunity to try and put some runs up for myself and eventually succeeding and having the guys have my back is remarkable.”
Peck and junior Cameron Estes both hit RBI singles in the fifth to give Paraclete a 10-1 lead.
Windward right fielder Jesse Brenner hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh.
Paraclete will play at Sierra Canyon on Wednesday and host them on Friday. Both teams are the lone unbeaten teams in the Gold Coast League.
