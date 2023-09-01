Paraclete routs Serrano to go up 3-0 on season

LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team is back.
The Spirits defeated Serrano 35-6 on Thursday to win their third straight game to start the season after winning just one game all of last season.
Paraclete quarterback Tyler Soles threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score. His touchdown passes went to Mister Burnside and Dillon Booth and the final one was a 15-yarder to Takai Brown in the third quarter.
Brown also had a rushing touchdown for the Spirits, who led 28-6 at halftime.
Paraclete next plays on Sept. 8 at Westlake and will try to make it a 4-0 start to the season.
