 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Paraclete routs Serrano to go up 3-0 on season

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team is back.

The Spirits defeated Serrano 35-6 on Thursday to win their third straight game to start the season after winning just one game all of last season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.