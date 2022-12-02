Paraclete routs Burroughs

LANCASTER — The Burroughs boys basketball entered Paraclete’s gymnasium with an undefeated record.
The Burros, in fact had dominated their first three opponents, while averaging 76 points per game.
Unfortunately, the visitors from Ridgecrest ran into a buzz saw and left the gym with one loss on its record and a piece of humble pie as they were sent packing.
The Spirits showed how talented a team they are as they ran away with an easy 74-35 victory, Thursday night in the annual Paraclete Showcase.
“If we play together and we play hard, we have a shot at winning any game this season,” Paraclete head coach Newton Chelette said. “Tonight, we played with high basketball IQ, and we played together. We took away what they like to do. We got them frustrated with our defense, and the rest was downhill.”
The Spirits’ defense forced the Burros into 26 turnovers. It seemed as though every pass Burroughs tried to make, Paraclete contested it.
The Burros led 6-4 early in the first quarter before Paraclete said, “enough is enough.” The Spirits (6-0) promptly went on an 11-0 run to close the quarter and lead 15-6. They would never look back.
Mister Burnside led the onslaught with 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Donovan Ware finished with 16 points and a couple of 3-pointers.
Things went from bad to worse for the Burros (3-1) to open the second quarter. Paraclete opened with an 8-0 run to extend its lead. During that stretch, Ware hit Burnside on the old-fashioned back-door play, which led to a dunk to ignite the partisan crowd.
Ware netted a 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining in the first half to extend the Spirits’ lead to 34-17. Paraclete’s defense was so suffocating that Burroughs’ offense was so discombobulated that it couldn’t even get a shot off to end the half.
“Pretty much every team we have played against this season has been undefeated, so we knew to never let down and keep our foot on the gas,” said Paraclete’s D.J. Phillips, who finished with nine points. “Our mindset was to come out and kill. I know how to pick apart an offense. Their passes were so soft that it was easy to get steals. This was a good victory for us. We knew what we had to do and come out with the win.”
The Spirits never took their foot off the gas, at least in the third quarter. Burnside and Ware connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, which extended the lead to 44-19.
Another turnover by the Burros led to a steal and acrobatic layup by Phillips as Paraclete continued to distance itself.
Of the nine turnovers committed by Burroughs in the third quarter, the Spirits turned those into 14 fast-break points.
“I thought we played well; good defense and decent offense,” Burnside said. “We’ve been gelling a lot more as a team, and this game boosted our morale. I think the biggest aspect of how we’ve been playing is that we’re bringing a lot of energy. Togetherness and no selfishness. I think we could have been a little more aggressive in each other quarters, defensively. Tonight, is just a win though. It’s great, but we still have a goal this season.”
Of the 14 rostered players for the Spirits, 10 of them scored.
The Burros, which had no problems scoring in their previous three games, scored in single digits in all four quarters.
“I’m so proud of the way we played together,” Chelette said. “We were able to take away their top three scorers. When we play together like we did tonight, it makes things a lot easier.”
Paraclete hosts Adelanto on Saturday on the final day of the showcase.
Adelanto 60, Highland 41
The Bulldogs (0-4) went on an 8-0 run in the second half to close the gap, 38-30, but the Saints (5-1) finished with a 12-3 run to take the victory.
Highland was led by Devin Gully’s 14 points. Jalen Gordon finished with 13 points and teammate Nate Wilson chipped in with six.
The Bulldogs will face Burroughs on Saturday.
