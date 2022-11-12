Paraclete, QH girls headed to CIF Finals

The Paraclete girls cross country team reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Finals with a strong performance in the Prelims on Friday at Mt. San Antonio College.
The girls finished fourth in their heat to qualify for Finals.
Brianna Delgado led the Spirits with a seventh-place finish in her heat with a time of 20 minutes, 6.02 seconds.
The Paraclete boys suffered through misfortune as No. 3 runner Devin Miller was not able to attend after battling the flu, and No. 1 runner/senior captain Josh Medellin badly rolled his ankle going up “switchbacks,” the QST of 3 sets of hills. They finished 10th in their heat of 11 teams.
The Quartz Hill girls team also qualified for CIF Finals in Division 1, placing second out of 16 teams in their heat. Brianne Smith won the race and had the second fastest time for the day.
The QHHS boys finished 5th, missing a qualifying spot by only 19 points.
Highland’s Matthew Donis also qualified for the Finals, posting the fastest time out of everyone and winning his heat in 15:10.
“Matt looked really comfortable and confident today,” Highland coach Ashley Blunt said. “His goal today was to qualify and move on to the next round of CIF and he did just that. He is super focused right now and is ready for next week at CIF Finals.
See full results in Tuesday’s Valley Press.
