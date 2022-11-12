 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cross Country | CIF-SS Divisions 1 and 5 Prelims

Paraclete, QH girls headed to CIF Finals

  • 0
Paraclete girls cross country

Courtesy photo

The Paraclete girls cross country team (from left to right) Kimberly Martinez, Kaylen Sandberg, Yajayra Ardon, Viviana Delgado, Brianna Delgado, Rebecca Study, Kiera Carr and Alyssa Lara qualified for CIF Finals as a team for the first time in nearly a decade at the Prelims on Friday.

The Paraclete girls cross country team reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Finals with a strong performance in the Prelims on Friday at Mt. San Antonio College.

The girls finished fourth in their heat to qualify for Finals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.