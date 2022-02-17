Paraclete prevails on PKs

LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls soccer team has unfinished business.
The Spirits were the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 runners-up last season.
Now a division higher in Division 4, Paraclete’s goals are also higher.
So the team wasn’t about to let its second-round playoff game slip away in penalty kicks.
After a 2-2 tie in regulation, the Spirits defeated Costa Mesa 3-1 in PKs to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals.
“It was very exciting,” Paraclete sophomore Legend Ford said. “It was like, this is our home, we have to defend our home, we’re not going to lose this game.
“We deserve this. We’ve come so far as a team from tears to happy tears. We’ve been through a lot, so we deserve to keep going and hopefully make it that last step to get our ring and represent the AV.”
Costa Mesa started the shootout and Daisy Carrillo’s shot went over the goal;
Paraclete senior Kendall Campbell, who is committed to Pepperdine, followed by calmly walking up to the ball and confidently kicking it into the bottom right corner away from Costa Mesa keeper Layla Cash.
“That is my strategy,” Campbell said about her calm demeanor. “I kind of psych them out just by being calm, cool and collected. I practice those outside of practice, so they come easy.
“I like the pressure. A lot of people, usually they get shaky under pressure, but I try to embrace it and I think that’s what makes me so successful.”
Costa Mesa’s second attempt by Itzel Ramirez went straight into the hands of Paraclete senior goalkeeper Abree Fry.
Paraclete followed with another goal by senior Alexa Garcia to put the Spirits up 2-0.
Kyra Kirsch was able to convert for the Mustangs, putting the ball up high in the left corner.
Paraclete senior Danielle Thompson’s attempt was saved by Cash and Paraclete led 2-1 after three rounds.
Then, Jewel Rubright’s attempt for Costa Mesa hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced straight down as Fry cleared it away from the goal line.
That brought up Paraclete junior Brianna Delgado for the winning attempt. Delgado converted her PK past a diving Cash and was engulfed by her cheering teammates, who then turned to Fry to engulf her in a group hug.
“It felt really good — I was very nervous, I was shaking up there,” Delgado said. “But it was really good to get that in so we could take the win.”
She said her strategy for penalty kicks is misdirection.
“I always look the opposite way,” she said.
Campbell got the scoring started in the ninth minute. She took a shot from the left and it sailed high, off the fingertips of Cash and into the net. The goal caught Campbell off guard as she thought her shot had been saved.
“She kind of flicked it, so I thought it was going to be a corner (kick),” Campbell said. “I kind of turned, which is not good, I should have kept watching. And then, all of a sudden everyone starts cheering and I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, it went in.’”
After that, the Spirits had several quality chances to score, even a couple with the goalkeeper out of the net. One such occurrence saw a shot straight at the net get headed away by a Costa Mesa defender.
“We had a lot of pressure on them, but just unlucky,” Paraclete coach Gary Gill said.
Other shots would tip the crossbar, bounce down and barely be saved by Cash as the ball neared the goal line.
“I think it was great, but I think we still could have won the game even earlier,” Campbell said. “We were just hammering them and putting pressure on them. I think we could have gotten some earlier goals and even some later goals.
“The referees were iffy, but that’s how it is — that’s playoffs, that’s life, that’s soccer, that’s sports. I think we persevered and got through it well.”
Costa Mesa was awarded a foul in the box with about 10 minutes left in the first half. The penalty kick went into the net just underneath the hand of a diving Fry to tie the game at 1-all.
“They were a really good team,” Delgado said. “It was just a very physical game.”
Fry had 11 saves in the first half, six in the second half and one in overtime for 18 saves on the day.
“Abree was absolutely outstanding today,” Gill said. “Senior goalie stepping up in a playoff game. Kudos to the overtime PKs there, that was phenomenal. … She’s really the reason today that we’re advancing.”
Ten minutes into the second half, the Mustangs scored on a kick by Ramirez from the left side that angled high over the head of Fry and into the back of the net for a 2-1 Costa Mesa lead.
From that point on, the Spirits controlled possession in the game. They peppered the goal with shot after shot and didn’t let Costa Mesa get too far into Spirit territory.
The Spirits finally broke through with the tying goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation.
A Costa Mesa defender tried to clear the ball away from the net, but instead the ball dribbled weakly in front of Campbell, who sent it toward the goal.
A little flick by Ford changed direction of the ball and it zoomed into the net for the equalizer.
“The dynamic duo,” Ford said about herself and Campbell.
The Spirits continued to push for the game winner, but couldn’t find it in regulation or the two overtime periods. But, their PK game picked them up.
“One thing about us is no matter the score, no matter what, we will always push to the end,” Ford said. “That always gets us to where we want to go. I admire these girls for that. Most of them are seniors, so I look up to a lot of them.”
Paraclete will play at Mayfield in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Mayfield defeated Ventura 3-0 on Wednesday.
“I’ve got 13 seniors and they feel that this is their year,” Gill said. “We’ll see what happens going forward.”
