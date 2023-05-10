Paraclete posts shutout in second round

DUARTE — The Paraclete softball team posted a second-straight shutout in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs with a 6-0 win over host Duarte on Tuesday in the second round.
“Both pitchers threw really well,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said, adding the game was intense and exciting.
The game was scoreless until the sixth inning.
The Spirits (22-1) loaded the bases in the top of the sixth and Addie Gorman drove in a run on a ball hit to the shortstop and everyone was safe to keep the bases loaded. One out later, Sydney Scripter hit a grand slam to put Paraclete up 5-0.
Sydney Scripter finished 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. She also pitched the Spirits to victory, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 in the complete-game shutout.
Shaylee Scripter drove in Paraclete’s other run in the seventh inning with a single.
Addi Vandecar was 2-for-4 with two runs for the Spirits, while Mina Barriga finished 2-for-4 with a run and Katelyn “KK” Young hit a double.
Paraclete returns home for the quarterfinals on Thursday as the Spirits will host Liberty at Marie Kerr Park. Liberty defeated Viewpoint 10-0 on Tuesday.
Ocean View 10, Quartz Hill 1
HUNTINGTON BEACH — The Quartz Hill baseball team lost a CIF-Souther Section Division 2 second-round game, 10-1 at Ocean View High School on Tuesday.
The Royals finish the season with a 25-5 record overall, after winning a share of the Golden League title with Highland. It was the 10th consecutive league title for the Royals.
The Seahawks scored three runs in the bottom of the first.
Quartz Hill was outhit 8-5 and scored its lone run in the top of the third inning.
Quartz Hill senior Anthony Jones scored the lone run for the Royals and was driven in by senior Logan Reddemann.
Quartz Hill senior Andrew Galindo and junior Troy Johnson both hit doubles for the Royals.
Ocean View (20-10) will play a quarterfinal game at Aquinas on Friday.
Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh is a 1998 Ocean View High graduate, won a CIF championship his senior year and won a championship in his second year as the coach.
Kavanagh started at Quartz Hill High School in 2006.
Kern Valley 5, Cal City 1
LAKE ISABELLA — The California City baseball team was missing a key big hit in its 5-1 loss to Kern Valley on Tuesday at Kern Valley High.
The Ravens (14-10, 7-6 High Desert League) had runners at third base in four or five innings, but couldn’t bring the runner home. Cal City also ran itself into outs, getting picked off a couple of times.
“They manufactured runs and we didn’t, we made mistakes and they didn’t,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
He added that it was also a well-pitched game.
Kern Valley pitcher Zack Wargo allowed just three hits and one run in six innings.
Cal City pitcher Blake Moore allowed five runs, one earned, and struck out 10 in six innings.
The Ravens got their one run in the third inning. Kevin Hightower walked and Austin Toomer hit a sacrifice bunt to move Hightower around to third base. Henry Ramsey followed with an RBI groundout.
Blake Moore, Jack Moore and Jeremiah Baker all hit singles for the Ravens’ three hits.
The Ravens finish the regular season on Thursday at home against Boron.
