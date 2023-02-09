Paraclete outlasts Lawndale in 2OT

LANCASTER — There wasn’t a steady heartbeat in the gym. Most, if not all, were elevated.
It had the feel of a CIF championship game, and yet it was only the first round.
The top-seeded team in CIF-Southern Section Division 3A, the Paraclete boys basketball team, was taken to the max and somehow found a way to advance.
It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Spirits held off the Cardinals, 89-82, in double overtime, Wednesday evening at Paraclete High School.
“That was probably the most selfish game we’ve played all year,” Paraclete head coach Newton Chelette said. “We missed defensive assignments; there were no block outs. We didn’t stand up to the challenge and we were very fortunate to win. When you play as poorly as we did and still find a way to win, says something about your team.”
With the victory, Paraclete (25-4) advances to the second round of the playoffs where it will travel to La Verne to face Bonita (16-12), an easy 71-44 winner over Indio. The Spirits defeated Bonita, 61-60, in a tournament on Dec. 29.
Paraclete’s Donovan Ware hit a 3-pointer with 4:00 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Spirits seemingly had a comfortable 63-49 lead.
But, sometimes things aren’t always as they seem.
The Cardinals (14-15), which used a full-court press nearly the entire game, used it to their advantage as they mounted a comeback to end regulation. Lawndale went on a 16-2 run over the next 3½ minutes to tie the score 65-65.
Leading by two, 68-66, following two free throws by Paraclete’s Mister Burnside, the Cardinals had the ball. Burnside tied up Daveon Upshaw, giving the ball back to the Spirits with 20.6 seconds remaining. However, a turnover by Paraclete gave Lawndale another opportunity following a foul.
The Cardinals tied the score with two free throws with 15.5 seconds remaining. Titus Morris missed a 3-pointer in the corner as Ware collected the rebound. He missed the putback and Aaron Williams grabbed another offensive rebound, but time expired.
“I think we overlooked them,” Burnside said. “We took them lightly, but in the end, we were able to stay together. If we came out with the same energy from the jump was we did in overtime, the outcome wouldn’t have been in question. We can’t play cute and fancy. We have to work harder to achieve the goal we think we can. This team has a target on its back because everyone wants to knock us off. We know we’re going to get everybody’s best effort.”
Burnside and Ware each scored 24 points to lead the Spirits. Devon Marshall finished with 12 points and D.J. Phillips added 11 points. Kris Horton had a solid effort with 10 points.
Burnside opened the first overtime session with a bucket to give his team a 70-68 lead. The Cardinals actually took a 76-73 lead midway through overtime. But Ware converted the old-fashioned 3-point play, to even the score 76-76.
Paraclete held a 78-76 lead following a free throw by Burnside with 47 seconds remaining. Lawndale tied the score following a bucket and had one final opportunity with 1.8 seconds left. The Cardinals’ desperation 3-pointer missed, sending the game into the second overtime.
“They’re a really good team,” Ware said. “We were up 14 in the fourth and we should’ve pushed it down their throats, but we let up. From here on out, we must crank up the energy and forget about this game. I’m proud of the whole team, the way we fought. At times we got complacent. We made dumb turnovers. This is playoff basketball and its 90 percent mental. I think we’re more focused now.”
In the second overtime, with the score tied 80-80, Marshall hit a bucket and was fouled. He connected on the free throw to extend the lead to 83-80. Late in the extra frame, Phillips hit a 3-pointer in the corner right in front of the student section to give his team an 86-80 lead. However, Phillips was hit with a technical foul for taunting, giving the Cardinals two free throws and the ball out of bounds.
Lawndale hit the free throws trimming the lead to 86-82. Following two missed free throws by the Cardinals, Burnside passed the ball to a wide open Horton underneath the basket to seal the victory.
“We just made plays at the right time,” Chelette said. “We got stops defensively when we needed to, but we were very fortunate to win this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.