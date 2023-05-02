Paraclete outlasts Desert Christian

LANCASTER — It seems as though Paraclete and Desert Christian come from the same strand of DNA.
Twins, mirror images, doppelgangers or clones. It doesn’t matter what you call them.
In two matches this season, the two schools, only separated by three miles in distance, weren’t separated by much on the court.
Desert Christian defeated the Spirits on Apr. 20 in a five-set thriller on the Knights’ campus. So what would their encore be in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs? How about another nail-biter?
It’s unfortunate that one team had to lose.
This time it was Paraclete that exacted some revenge, as it advanced to the quarterfinals with a 25-23, 26-24, 28-30, 25-16 victory over the Knights, Saturday afternoon at Desert Christian High School.
The third-seeded Spirits (22-9) were led by Luc Jundy, who finished with 10 kills. Jundy led a balanced offensive attack of Paraclete players, as four other teammates had at least five kills or more.
“I thought we played great,” Jundy said. “Our main objective was to stop Cade (Schmidt). We had a little bit of a letup in the third set, but we finished it off in the fourth.
“Everybody did their job today. I’m just really excited. I’m a senior so I want to go as far as possible.”
The Spirits will now face Santa Ana-Samueli Academy at home on Wednesday.
Schmidt had a career-high 37 kills in the first meeting. He finished with 26 kills on Saturday, but injured himself in the third set after diving for a ball and hitting another teammate, aggravating his hip. Schmidt winced in pain each time he went for a kill.
“After I hit one of my teammates, on the next play I went up for a kill and I felt a pop in my hip, but I kept pushing through. I knew I couldn’t give 100 percent though,” Schmidt said. “Overall, my team played very well. We just kept fighting. We showed we can beat them; it just sucks it had to end this way. (Paraclete) came in ready to fight, and you could feel the tension in the air. Nobody wanted to lose. This loss is worse than losing in the playoffs last year. I think if we had beaten them today, we could have gone to state.”
The match was so closely contested that the largest lead by either team in the first three sets was four points.
The first set was like Round 6 from the April 20 match. Both teams went toe-to-toe, with neither team able to take full control. The Spirits were able to maintain a one- or two-point lead throughout. A couple of kills by Jundy helped keep Paraclete at arm’s distance with a 23-21 lead. Brett Byrne had one of his eight kills to finish the set.
The Knights (23-4) made a concerted effort to get back in the match, which meant a heavy dose of Schmidt. And Schmidt obliged.
He scored the first six points for the Knights, five via the kill and one block, as Desert Christian grabbed a 10-7 lead. Still, the roller coaster battle continued as both teams went back and forth.
Following an ace by Santiago Vazquez, the Spirits took a 24-22 lead. However, Desert Christian staved off two set points to tie the score 24-24. A kill by Noah Martin, followed by a net touch by the Knights gave Paraclete a 2-0 lead.
“This was very big for us especially since we lost to them in five,” Paraclete’s Brett Novak said. “Cade was our biggest focus all week in practice. The last time we didn’t have an answer for him. He still got his kills, but we played better against him. We handled the unforced errors much better. We had a letdown in the third, but we played with so much more energy in the fourth.
“We knew there were higher stakes today, and last time we didn’t play as well as we could have. This is just another step to get to the championship.”
The Swiss Army knife Novak finished with six kills and four blocks for the Spirits. Martin had four kills and six blocks. Vazquez had six kills and freshman Jacob Linares finished with five kills. Schmidt’s brother Colt Schmidt, finished with 11 kills and teammate Sean Worrell had 10 kills and three blocks.
The teams split the first 28 points in the fourth set. The Knights seemingly had the momentum after pulling out the third set, but it was Paraclete that finally began to distance itself. The Spirits won six of the next seven points to take a 20-15 lead.
A kill by Colt Schmidt trimmed the lead to 20-16, but that’s as close as Desert Christian would get. Paraclete closed with a 5-0 run, the biggest of the match, to seal the victory.
“We knew the challenge we were up against,” Worrell said. “When Cade got hurt, it kind of brought down our morale. This was a very tough loss for us. When we got down, we tried to keep our heads up. I’m so proud of this team. It was a good season.”
