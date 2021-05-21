LANCASTER — Paraclete football coach Dean Herrington was announced as the St. Francis football coach on Sunday, ending a five-year stint with the Spirits.
Herrington informed Paraclete principal John Anson of his departure that same day.
“Dean is a quality coach and a good guy and we’re really sorry that he’s leaving,” Anson said. “He raised the program to another level and we are thankful and excited we get to continue the program at that level.”
In Herrington’s first season with the Spirits, he led a quality team to a 2016 Division 3AA State championship after winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title. It was four levels higher than the Spirits had played the year before.
Paraclete went on to win the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship and moved into Division 3 in 2018.
The Spirits amassed a 45-27 record during Herrington’s five seasons and an 11-5 playoff record.
While Paraclete is sad to see Herrington go, the school has had a successful football program for the past 25 years. Anson said Herrington inherited a really good program with really good kids, just like Norm Dahlia before him and the coach before him and so on.
“The next guy is going to inherit some really good kids, too,” Anson said.
The Spirits have won nine CIF championships in 13 finals appearances over the past 25 years and have 10 titles over all with one state title.
Paraclete is 57-13 in the playoffs over the past 25 years.
“The program is going to be OK,” Anson said. “The strength of the program is the really good kids and the really good teachers and coaches that motivate the kids to be successful.”
Anson said the school has a “really, really, really good internal candidate” to replace Herrington, but with Baccalaureate Mass on Wednesday and graduation on Thursday, his focus was on his students and sending the seniors off with the sendoff they deserve after more than a year of virtual classes.
“We want to take really good care of the kids,” he said, adding the administrators would probably sit down on Monday to discuss the football coaching position.
Herrington is taking over for St. Francis interim coach Ted Corcoran, who coached the shortened season this spring after the passing of longtime coach Jim Bonds.
“I’m excited to join a prestigious program at St. Francis,” Herrington told the Daily News. “Everyone knows how close I was with Jim Bonds, it’s an honor to follow him.
“I have to thank John Anson, the principal at Paraclete. There was success before I got there and they’ll be successful after me.”
