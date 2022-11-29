Paraclete improves to 5-0 with win over North

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team played well in all facets of the game in a 79-42 victory over North (Bakersfield) on Monday at Paraclete High.
The Spirits went 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We shot the 3 well and our defense was really solid.”
Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 22 points and Donovan Ware was close behind with 21, while Devon Marshall added 10 points.
Paraclete’s DJ Phillips scored seven, Aaron Williams followed with six, Kris Horton picked up four, Napoleon Serna knocked down a 3-pointer and Titus Morris, Andrew Hawatmeh and Ryan Brown contributed two points apiece.
Paraclete next hosts its own Showcase on Thursday and Saturday this week. The Spirits play Burroughs (Ridgecrest) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while Highland plays Adelanto at 5:30 p.m.
Highland then will play Burroughs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Paraclete will take on Adelanto at 7 p.m.
