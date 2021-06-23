Paraclete High School announced the hiring of John Perez as the new head coach of the football program in a press release on Tuesday.
Perez, a Highland High School 2007 graduate, has been an assistant coach in the Spirits’ program for the past five years. He also served as the junior varsity head coach.
“Coach Perez is a great fit for our program,” said Paraclete Principal John Anson. “John will continue a long tradition building character in our student athletes, preparing them for football and more importantly, a faith-filled life.”
Perez played two years of football at Antelope Valley College and one year at Azusa Pacific University. He coached youth football for seven years prior to joining the Spirits staff and won three youth titles.
He holds a kinesiology degree and certificates in speed and agility training.
The Spirits have won nine CIF championships in 13 finals appearances over the past 25 years and have 10 titles over all with one state title.
Paraclete is 57-13 in the playoffs over the past 25 years.
“I am excited to continue the tradition of excellence at Paraclete,” Perez said. “The football program puts out great young men and I’m excited to continue that success.”
Perez replaces Dean Herrington as head coach. Herrington announced his hiring at St. Francis and subsequent resignation with the Spirits on May 16.
Herrington went 45-27 and 11-5 in the playoffs in five seasons as Paraclete’s head coach.
“Coach Perez is an excellent young coach; he has a great offensive mind,” Herrington said of his replacement. “He loves football and he is great with the players and their parents.”
Perez and his wife Courtney have three children together and he is very active in the community.
The Paraclete football season begins on Aug. 20 vs. Burroughs (Ridgecrest).
