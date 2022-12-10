Paraclete headed to tournament title game

BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team pulled away from Stockdale in the second half for a 64-56 victory in the semifinals of the North Tournament on Friday in Bakersfield.
“That’s the best game we’ve played this year,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said, adding Stockdale was the best team they’ve faced this season. “Really gave a great physical effort, mentally they were there. It was fun to watch. Stockdale was a really good team.”
Stockdale (7-1) was undefeated coming into the game before running into the Spirits. The score was tied at 31 at halftime.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits (9-1) with 26 points and was named the Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game.
Paraclete’s Donovan Ware followed with 16 points, Devon Marshall scored eight, Kris Horton picked up six, Aaron Williams had four, Titus Morris added three and DJ Phillips contributed one point.
“Very proud of the guys,” Chelette said.
Paraclete plays in the tournament championship game tonight at 8 p.m. against Friday’s winner of the Liberty vs. Bakersfield Christian game.
DELANO — The Rosamond boys basketball team defeated Delano 45-40 on Friday night.
Aaron Blake led the Roadrunners (7-3) with 16 points, Fabian Robles scored 12, Justin Williams picked up eight, Cameron Gomez scored four, Andrew Arredondo put in three and Alex Pacheco added 2.
Rosamond plays a High Desert League game at California City on Tuesday.
— Eastside 59, Palmdale 43
— Highland 56, Lancaster 49
— Shafter 78, California City 22
PALMDALE — Highland senior Jakob Rodriguez Katz recorded his second hat trick of the week in the Bulldogs’ 5-1 victory over Lancaster on Friday in a Golden League contest.
Rodriguez Katz has seven goals on the week after scoring four against Antelope Valley on Wednesday.
Defenders Raul Preciado and Nathaniel Cobb held the back line for the Bulldogs (3-0-1 GL).
Arthur Palomera scored the lone goal for the Eagles (0-4-1, 0-3-1) on an assist by Emilio Gonzalez.
Highland plays at Quartz Hill on Wednesday, while Lancaster plays at Palmdale.
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Knight 3-1 in a Golden League match at Littlerock High School on Friday.
Littlerock sophomore Joaquin Garcia scored two goals for the Lobos, who led 2-1 at halftime.
Garcia scored on an assist from Adrian Villafranco in the first minute of the match.
Littlerock’s Anthony Contreras Rueda scored on a penalty kick in the 15th minute, after Adrian Alvarez was fouled in the box.
Knight scored its lone goal in the 25th minute.
Garcia scored again in the second half, on an assist by Gabriel Alcaraz.
Littlerock will play at Eastside on Wednesday and at Lancaster next Friday.
Littlerock senior goalie Alexis Larios Martinez made two saves in 70 minutes.
— Rosamond 3, Summit Charter Collegiate Academy 0
— Quartz Hill 5, Antelope Valley 0
