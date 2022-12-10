 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Paraclete headed to tournament title game

  •

BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team pulled away from Stockdale in the second half for a 64-56 victory in the semifinals of the North Tournament on Friday in Bakersfield.

“That’s the best game we’ve played this year,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said, adding Stockdale was the best team they’ve faced this season. “Really gave a great physical effort, mentally they were there. It was fun to watch. Stockdale was a really good team.”

