LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls soccer team had its quarterfinal playoff match postponed less than an hour and a half before start time on Wednesday due to high winds at the Lancaster National Soccer Center.
The Spirits were scheduled to play the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal match against Tahquitz at 5 p.m.
Paraclete coach Gary Gill said he arrived at the park at 3:40 p.m., when he received a call from Paraclete athletic director Margaret Neill informing him of the decision by the Lancaster Parks Department.
“That’s very unfortunate,” Gill said. “The last-second notice is a bummer. I’m just hoping we get the opportunity to play this out. The girls were excited to play. They were bummed this got canceled.”
Tahquitz, the No. 2 seed in the division, was making a two-hour drive from Hemet and was close to the Soccer Center.
Gill said he would have liked more notice and an alternate site, for conditions fairly common in the Antelope Valley.
“That’s kind of a normal day out here,” Gill said. “I know the city controls those fields, but I wish they had a contingency plan and had a different facility for us. I’m waiting to hear what’s next. Hopefully we can reschedule this for tomorrow.”
The two teams had a small window to reschedule the game before the next round, the semifinals is scheduled for Saturday. The winner will face Tuesday’s quarterfinals match victor between The Archer School at Western Christian in the semifinals.
Further complicating the schedule is Paraclete High holds its graduation on Thursday.
“Tomorrow is the only logical day to squeeze this in, but I haven’t heard anything yet,” Gill said. “I’m kind of anxiously waiting by the phone.”
Gill got the call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday that the game will be played today at 3 p.m. at Antelope Valley College.
Paraclete is hoping to continue one of the deepest playoff runs in program history.
The Spirits advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-0 win against Jurupa Valley in the second round and a 3-0 win against Silverado in the first round.
Paraclete won the Gold Coast League title.
Gill, who is in his fourth year as a coach and first as head coach, said it is the deepest playoff run since at least 2007.
