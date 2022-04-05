Paraclete golf tops Providence at AVCC

PALMDALE — The Paraclete golf team shot 253 to defeat Providence of Burbank (260) in a non-league match on Monday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Wyatt Gore shot the best score of the day with a 40 to lead the Spirits.
Madeline Burr followed with a 48 for Paraclete, while Charlie Burr shot 50, Brynlee Maine shot 55 and Abriel Ginn shot 62.
“The scores were high, but the wind was blowing so hard,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “I’m just proud of the kids. They hung in there and were able to finish.”
The Spirits will compete at the Lynn McLung Tournament on Monday at Crystalaire Country Club.
