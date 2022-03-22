Paraclete golf tops Crossroads by 9 strokes

PALMDALE — The Paraclete golf team shot 232 to defeat Crossroads (241) in a Gold Coast League match on Monday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Wyatt Gore led the Spirits with a 40 on nine holes, while Madeline Burr shot 42.
Paraclete’s Charlie Burr followed with a 46, while Brynlee Maine shot 48 and Abriel Ginn picked up a 56.
“Very proud of them because three of those five, it’s their first year playing,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
The Spirits take on Quartz Hill next Tuesday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Baseball
Desert Mountain 8, Quartz Hill 7
The Quartz Hill baseball team gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh and Desert Mountain (Arizona) walked off with an 8-7 victory to open the Coach Bob Invitational on Monday in Arizona.
The Royals (7-5) trailed 4-0 after the first inning, but fought back to take a 7-4 lead, capped by a five-run fourth inning.
But Desert Mountain, the defending 5A Arizona State champion, got a run across in the bottom of the fifth before its heroics in the bottom of the seventh.
Quartz Hill pitcher Brady Larsen took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits. Chuck Lang started the game, allowing five runs on just two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Logan Reddemann hit a triple and drove in two runs for the Royals, while Dominick Lee also had a hit and two RBIs, Jayden Steinhurst had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs and Esteban Sepulveda also drove in a run.
Quartz Hill drops into the consolation side of the National Division bracket and will play another tournament game today.
Men’s College Golf
Western State Conference
VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team finished eighth in the So Cal Preview with a season-best score of 431 on Monday at Olivas Links.
The match was a neutral Western State Conference match and was a preview for regionals, which will be held at Olivas Links.
The Marauders’ score was eight shots better than last Monday’s home match at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Derrick Rossmango led AVC with a 77.
“It was good to see Derrick rebound from a disappointing round at home last week,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “He was able to sort out his swing and put himself back in position to compete for one of our league’s individual spots for regionals.”
Andrew Sweitzer followed with an 85 for the Marauders, while Gabriel Castaneda and Cody Conlin each shot 87. Joel Acosta finished out the scoring with a 95.
“Nice to see Gabriel and Cody post their best scores of the season and make a much needed contribution from the bottom of our line up,” Hazard said.
AVC returns to conference tournament play next Monday at Santa Maria Country Club.
