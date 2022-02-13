LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls soccer team defeated South Pasadena 1-0 on Saturday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 First-Round Match at Antelope Valley College.
The Spirits (16-2-1) will host Costa Mesa in a second-round match on Wednesday. Costa Mesa (10-11-3) defeated California (17-9-2) 1-0 in a first-round match on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Santa Barbara 4, Eastside 0
SANTA BARBARA — The Eastside girls soccer team lost to Santa Barbara 4-0 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 First-Round Match on Saturday morning.
The Lions (7-8) trailed 2-0 at halftime to Santa Barbara (10-5-6), the Channel League champion.
Eastside finished tied for fourth in the Golden League.
Apple Valley 4, Knight 1
APPLE VALLEY — The Knight girls soccer team lost to Apple Valley 4-1 on Saturday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 First-Round Match.
Knight (15-3-1) finished second in the Golden League.
Victoria Martinez scored the Hawks’ goal, on an assist from Araceli Lopez.0
Apple Valley (13-2-4) is the second-place team from the Mojave River League and scored two goals in the first five minutes.
Sierra Canyon 2, Highland 0
CHATSWORTH — The Highland girls soccer team lost to Sierra Canyon 2-0 on Saturday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 First-Round Match.
The Bulldogs (11-6-1) advanced to the first round with a win in a wildcard match on Thursday on penalty kicks, 3-2 over Burroughs.
Sierra Canyon (15-1-2) is the No. 2 seed in the division and the Gold Coast League champion.
Thousand Oaks 3, Quartz Hill 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team lost to Thousand Oaks 3-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 First-Round Match on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Knight 37, Rosemead 34
ROSEMEAD — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Rosemead 37-34 on Saturday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA First-Round Game at Rosemead High.
Knight (12-7) led 18-15 at halftime and outscored host Rosemead in the first three quarters.
Knight senior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 10 points and six rebounds, sophomore Amia Tate had nine points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals and junior Dimetria Johnson had nine rebounds and four points.
It was the 100th road victory in program history for Knight.
Knight will play the winner of the San Bernardino/Barstow game in the second round on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball scores
Yucca Valley 59, Lancaster 42
Victor Valley 62, Quartz Hill 29
Men’s Basketball
AVC 68, Glendale 59
GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team won a conference game at Glendale College on Saturday, 68-59.
The Marauders (10-15, 3-9) won their second straight game.
Da’Jour Lewis led AVC with a game-high 27 points to go with five rebounds and two steals.
Emani Scott and Virgil Mahoney both finished with 13 points apiece for the Marauders. Scott also had five rebounds and three assists and Mahoney added 10 rebounds.
AVC led 31-25 at halftime and outscored Glendale (11-16, 3-10) 37-4 in the second half.
“We’re finishing season strong, despite some tough losses in conference,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “The guys had a good win today.”
Taylor said the AVC defense held Glendale to 38 percent shooting from the field and the Marauders had just eight turnovers for the second straight game.
“The guys are figuring it out,” Taylor said.
AVC will play at second-place Citrus on Wednesday and host LA Valley on Friday in the Marauders finale home game.
Women’s Basketball
Glendale 48, AVC 43
GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team lost a conference game at Glendale College, 48-43 on Saturday.
The Marauders (11-14, 4-7) led Glendale (19-5, 10-2) 24-21 at halftime, but were outscored in both the third and fourth quarters.
Jadis Watson led the Marauders with 18 points and 16 rebounds, Kristen Lopez finished with eight points and Eriona Williams had six points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Women’s Tennis
Mt. San Jacinto 5, AVC 4
SAN JACINTO — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to Mt. San Jacinto 5-4 on Saturday at Mt. San Jacinto College.
Kristin Henderson had one of the singles victories for the Marauders, 11-0.
“Things are starting to come together,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Boys Baseball
Quartz Hill 9, Oaks Christian 5
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its season opener on Saturday, 9-5 over Oaks Christian in an Easton Tournament game at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals rallied after giving up five runs in the top of the first inning. Quartz Hill held Oaks Christian scoreless the rest of the game.
Quartz Hill’s Brady Larsen drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth and then earned the save on the mount.
Quartz Hill will play at Thousand Oaks on Tuesday.
