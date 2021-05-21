LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls soccer team punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Tahquitz in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal game at Antelope Valley College on Wednesday.
The game was rescheduled from Tuesday when the Lancaster Parks and Recreation Department shut down the Lancaster National Soccer Center because of high winds.
The Spirits (12-0-1) scored about six minutes into the game on a goal from Alexa Garcia with an assist from Brianna Delgado.
“That was it, a defensive battle from there,” Paraclete coach Gary Gill said.
The Spirits’ defense held strong and goalkeeper Abree Fry recorded 12 saves to preserve the shutout victory.
“Just a hard-fought game from both teams,” Gill said. “Excited that we are moving on and can’t wait for our next match coming up on Saturday against Western Christian.”
Paraclete will host the semifinal match against Western Christian (10-6-2), which defeated the Archer School for Girls 4-1 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The game will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy. Tickets are required to attend and can only be obtained through one of the athletes. No walk-ins will be admitted and tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Wrestling Playoffs
Quartz Hill vs. La Habra
The Quartz Hill wrestling team will face a different opponent for its first-round dual meet in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet Championship.
Quartz Hill will host La Habra on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Royals were originally scheduled to host Sunny Hills, but the CIF-Southern Section office released the change on Thursday.
La Habra (4-1) is an at-large team from the Freeway League.
College Softball
G1: Moorpark 23, AVC 8 (5)
G2: AVC 17, Moorpark 3 (5)
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team split a doubleheader with Moorpark on Thursday, with both teams putting up crooked numbers and taking advantage of strong, high winds.
Moorpark won the first game 23-8, but the Marauders bounced back with a 17-3 victory in the second game.
“I am very proud of the way that the girls bounced back after losing big in the first game,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “We played in some tough weather conditions, but they never gave up.”
In the first game, Amy Manzo led the Marauders with a 3-for-3 performance, including a home run and three RBIs, while Savannah Moakley also homered and drove in three runs.
AVC’s Alexa Alvarez went 2-for-4, while Nayely Delgado was also 2-for-4, Mycaela Chavez finished 2-for-3, Ariel Nieto hit a double and Hailey Johnson and Trinity Holman contributed an RBI each.
Bailey Damian took the loss for the Marauders.
In the second game, AVC fell behind 3-2 after the first inning, but took the lead back with three runs in the third and put the game out of reach with 12 runs in the fourth.
Nieto finished 3-for-3 with three home runs and a whopping eight RBIs. She hit two three-run bombs and one two-run shot.
Manzo went 3-for-4, homered twice, hit a double and drove in five runs, while Chavez hit a double with two RBIs, Holman had a double and an RBI and Alvarez also drove in a run.
Arianna Arroyo earned the victory, settling down after allowing three runs in the top of the first. She gave up just seven hits, walked none and struck out four.
AVC plays another doubleheader at Moorpark on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.
Swimming
Golden League
PALMDALE — The Golden League held a “Last Chance” swim meet at Marie Kerr Park on Wednesday, a smaller version of a Golden League Finals.
The meet, which needed special approval by Los Angeles County and the City of Palmdale, allowed swimmers once last chance to face god competition to try to earn or better their CIF times or end the season on a high note.
League coaches were able to submit entries for their swimmers that would be considered for the top six slots in each event and Quartz Hill, Lancaster, Palmdale and Knight submitted times for their swimmers.
Emily and Isabelle Drossel both won four events apiece for the Quartz Hill girls swim team.
Emily Drossel won the 200 individual medley with a CIF consideration time of two minutes and 18.94 seconds and the 500 free (5:37.27, CIF consideration time).
Emily Drossel was also on the relay team, along with Isabelle Drossel, Kiana Henriquez and Sophia Washington that won the 200 free relay (1:46.45).
The Drossels, along with Henriquez and Washington, were also on the winning 400 free relay team (3:56.19).
The Lancaster girls 400 relay team (Kendall Coye, Destiny Carger, Cali Felkins, Jennifer Barba) finished third, but lowered their Division 4 consideration time from 4:45.28 to 4:44.34.
Isabelle Drossel won the 50 free in 26.23 and the 100 free in 57.27, a personal best and lower Division 3 consideration time in both events.
Kiana Henriquez also won four events, including the 200 freestyle with a personal best 2:07.05, lowering her Division 3 consideration time, and the 100 butterfly (1:04.73).
Washington also won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.07).
The Quartz Hill team of Georgia Andrews, Kylee Skkelton, Kansas Whitten and Emma Ghee won the 200 medley relay (2:18.70).
Lancaster’s Destiny Carger won the 100 backstroke with a personal best time of 1:15.85, to lower her Division 4 consideration time.
Two Quartz Hill boys won three events: Sebastian Petho and Andrew Vass.
Both Petho and Vass were on the 200 free relay team, along with Dylan Campbell and Miguel Valencia, that won in 1:36.80.
Petho won the 200 free (1:48.01) and the 100 free (50.01).
Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said the boys 100 was probably the best race of the meet.
While Sebastian Petho won, Knight’s Joram Chmielecki finished second (51.26), earning a Division 3 consideration time, and Campbell finished in 51.37, dropping seconds off his personal best.
Vass won the 100 backstroke (1:04.59) and was on the winning 200 medley relay team with Almos Petho, Isaiah Whitten and Kaleb Bevington that won in 1:52.75.
Bevington also won the 100 butterfly (1:02.93), Almos Petho won the 200 IM (2:20.09), Valencia won the 500 free (5:38.25) and Campbell won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.15).
Campbell had personal bests in every event.
“It was a great send off for the senior, wrapping up four years of varsity swimming,” Reed said. “If Quartz Hill was not placed in Division 2 this year, Dylan would have made CIF in all his events. Dylan ships out to the Navy on June 10th.”
The Quartz Hill team of Jeremy Johnson, Whitten, Ethan Howell and Kaden Jimenez won the 400 free relay (4:00.98).
Knight’s Joram Chmielecki won the 50 freestyle in 22.97.
The CIF entries are due on Saturday and are accepting only the top 16 times for each division, in abbreviated CIF competition next week.
“I feel that every swimmer in our Valley did an amazing job this season,” Reed said. “With the last start to the season, all the protocols that needed to be followed to have the season, the times these swimmers put out there, was truly astonishing. Whether anyone moves on next week, I say that the Golden League swimmers truly are champions!”
