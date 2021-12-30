ARVIN — The Paraclete girls basketball team lost to Taft 52-18 on Wednesday in the second day the Arvin Tournament.
Jasmine Hernandez led the Spirits with 10 points and Ryann Wyatt and Marina Arredondo both finished with four points apiece.
The Spirits lost to Rosamond 54-53 in overtime in the tournament on Tuesday.
Hernandez led Paraclete with 27 points and Wyatt had 11 points and four steals.
