PALMDALE — The Paraclete girls basketball team defeated The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 57-7 in a nonleague game at Palmdale Aerospace High on Tuesday afternoon.
Paraclete senior Yitzel Serna led all scorers with 21 points, as well as three rebounds and three steals. Senior Ryann Wyatt added 10 points, five steals and one block for the Spirits, sophomore Marina Arredondo finished with eight points, six rebounds, one steal and one block, junior Jasmine Hernandez had eight points, sophomore Naomi Cox added four points, four rebounds and a steal and freshman Jentle Brannon finished with four points, one rebound and one steal.
Sophomore Aniste Hyde contributed with four rebounds and two steals for the Spirits, while sophomore Katie Oke scored two points, Avery Mattice picked up two rebounds and one steal and Ava Zubia added one rebound.
Boys Basketball
Paraclete 71,
Santa Clara 31
CANOGA PARK — The Paraclete boys basketball team punched its ticket into the Faith Baptist Holiday Classic semifinals with a 71-31 rout of Santa Clara in the tournament on Tuesday.
“It was a good team win,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said, adding the team played well defensively in the second half and excelled offensively throughout the game.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits (11-2) with 25 points, Dylan Cox followed with 16 points, Luke Cramer contributed 10 points and Amari Robinson added four points and eight assists.
Paraclete will play either Faith Baptist or Granada Hills in the tournament semifinals at 6:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.