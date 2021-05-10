ROSAMOND — The Paraclete girls basketball team defeated Rosamond 56-24 on Saturday at Rosamond High.
Paraclete junior Yitzel Serna led the Spirits with 17 points, two assists and two steals, freshman Layla Davis added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and sophomore Hunter Hudson added 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and two blocks.
Paraclete improves to 3-4 and will host Crossroads on Tuesday in a Gold Coast League game. The Spirits are 0-2 in league.
