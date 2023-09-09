Paraclete football holds on to beat Westlake

WESTLAKE VILLAGE — The Paraclete football team relied on its strong defense to pick up its fourth straight win to start the season, a 10-7 victory over Westlake, on Friday night.
The Spirits led 3-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, they looked to be in danger of going down 7-3 when Westlake intercepted quarterback Tyler Soles and returned the ball to the Paraclete 20 where Soles had to bring the player down.
But the Paraclete defense allowed just two yards on three plays and the Warriors (1-3) set up for a 35-yard field goal attempt. Instead, the kick was blocked and then picked up by Paraclete’s Stacy Gentle, who ran it all the way back to the other side of the field for a Paraclete touchdown. After the extra point, the Spirits led 10-0.
On Westlake’s next possession, Paraclete’s Adrian Jones recorded an interception.
Westlake eventually ended up scoring on a short-yard run to start the fourth quarter. After a short punt by the Spirits, the Warriors got the ball back and were threatening to score again from inside the 10-yard line.
But, on third down, Paraclete’s Ari Martin intercepted the ball at the 1-yard line and the Spirits’ offense ran out the clock from there.
The Spirits play North (Torrance) at AVC next Friday.
BORON — Boron defeated Sierra (Tollhouse) 55-12 to pick up its fourth straight win to start the season on Friday at Boron High.
Andrew Gartica led the Bobcats’ potent offense again with five rushing touchdowns. He finished with 196 yards on eight carries.
Isaiah Morgan scored the other three rushing touchdowns for Boron with two two-point conversions and 110 yards rushing. He also led the defense with 14 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Bobcats amassed 368 yards of total offense.
Boron travels to Rio Hondo Prep next Friday.
Lancaster Baptist at Frazier Mountain
LEBEC — A Frazier Mountain football player was seriously injured with 4½ minutes left in the first half against Lancaster Baptist on Friday night and the game was called.
Frazier Mountain led Lancaster Baptist 6-2 in what will likely be deemed a no contest.
The Eagles got their safety on a snap that went over the punter’s head and he was tackled in the end zone.
The Falcons scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass.
When the Frazier Mountain player went down, Lancaster Baptist coach said he and his team knelt and prayed on the sideline as Frazier Mountain players did the same on their sideline. Then, the two teams came together and prayed together for the player.
Lancaster Baptist will host Trona next Friday.
