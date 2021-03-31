VICTORVILLE — The Paraclete golf team finished second out of 12 teams in the Serrano Tournament at Spring Valley Lake Country Club on Monday.
Each team was comprised of four golfers. The Spirits shot 342 behind Claremont (314).
Paraclete senior Sammy Green shot an 81 to take third place overall in the tournament. Wyatt Gore followed with an 83 for the Spirits, while Madelyn Burr shot 87 and Chaseyn Hughes picked up a 91.
Gore also won a par-3 competition for closest to the pin.
It was the second outing of the season for the golf team.
“I was really proud of them,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “They all competed very well, it was a good outing.”
Paraclete will compete again in two weeks after enjoying next week’s spring break.
“It’s just good to see those kids get back on the course,” Chelette said. “I think this team’s going to do well. They really work hard at practice and they’re a good group.”
Baseball
Paraclete 9,
Bakersfield Christian 2
BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Bakersfield Christian 9-2 on Monday to improve its record to 3-2.
Hunter Edwards allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings to pick up the win on the mound for the Spirits.
Gabe Gonzales went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, while Trevor Shepherd had a hit and an RBI and Logan Reese and Cameron Estes scored two runs apiece.
Paraclete hosts LaSalle on Saturday.
