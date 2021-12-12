BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team lost to West High 51-50 in the championship game of the North Tournament on Saturday night.
Paraclete sophomore Mister Burnside led the Spirits (9-2) with 23 points and was named to the all-tournament team and senior Dylan Cox finished with 10 points.
Paraclete led 28-24 at halftime, but was held to seven points in the third quarter and trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter.
Paraclete was held to its lowest point total of the season.
“We had more turnovers than we had assists,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We just weren’t emotionally ready to play and that’s on me. I have to do a better job of getting them prepared.”
Paraclete is off this week and will play in the Faith Baptist Tournament, beginning on Dec. 20.
