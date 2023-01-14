Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT

LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building.
It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
And yet, it was only a Camino Real League game for both Paraclete and St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy.
But, more than that, it was a battle of two heavyweights. The Warriors, the top-ranked team in CIF-Southern Section Div.ision 3AA against the Spirits, the top-ranked team in Division 3A.
It was all that and then some.
In the end, however SPXSMA was two points better as it eked out a thrilling 71-69 overtime victory against Paraclete in front of a raucous crowd, Friday night at Paraclete High School.
“They’ve never given up. They played hard tonight,” Spirits head coach Newton Chelette said. “Our problem sometimes is decision making. When we struggle, it’s because of that. Our physical effort was there; you can’t play any harder. But we have to do better at decision making and shot selection.”
SPXSMA’s Tyrone Riley, who played limited minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and was held to just three points in the first two quarters, exploded in the second half for the Warriors (16-4, 4-0).
Riley’s deep 3-pointer with 5:47 remaining in the fourth quarter gave SPXSMA its largest lead of the game, 57-46. That capped a 9-2 run by the Warriors.
The Spirits (20-2, 3-1), however, showed their grit as they responded, even without one of their best players, Donovan Ware, who fouled out with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter, while finishing with seven points. Paraclete kept chipping away at the lead and a runner by Mister Burnside cut the lead to 59-54 with 2:46 remaining.
Burnside followed that bucket up with a couple of free throws and the Spirits only trailed by three, 59-56.
On the ensuing possession, Paraclete’s Kris Horton blocked Riley, which led to a fast-break, uncontested layup by D.J. Phillips to cut the lead to 59-58 with 1:49 left.
Horton was the catalyst off the bench for the Spirits as he brought energy, rebounding and physicality to help down low after Paraclete was getting bullied inside the paint in the first quarter.
SPXSMA held a slim 61-58 lead with 40 seconds remaining but turned the ball back over to the Spirits. Devon Marshall netted a 3-pointer at the top of the key, which tied the score 61-61. Riley missed a 3-pointer on the other end as time expired, sending the game into overtime.
“Overall, I thought we played as a team, but we started off slow,” said Horton, who finished with 12 points. “If we would’ve started off right, we would’ve had a chance to win. We just didn’t come out with much energy. This is really disappointing, but I thought the physical effort was there. We’ll bounce back from this, but we can’t make those silly mistakes.”
The Spirits struggled in the extra frame as they committed three turnovers on their first four possessions. Following a bucket by Riley, SPXSMA led 69-63, with 80 seconds remaining.
Paraclete had one final chance in overtime. It trailed 71-67, before Douglas Langford was fouled. He missed both free throws, giving Paraclete one final chance. Phillips missed a 3-pointer in the corner, which was rebounded and put back by Marshall with four seconds left. The Warriors quickly got the ball in bounds and was able to run out the clock before the Spirits could foul to seal the victory.
“Obviously, we felt like we were the better team,” Burnside said. “We didn’t come in and execute. They killed us on the offensive rebounds. I thought we came out too sluggish in the beginning and that’s what killed us in the end. We need to punch every team in the mouth so we don’t have to play catch up. We had a lot of missed opportunities.
“I think we need to focus more on the little things. We’ll carry this loss with us and know that we never want to have this feeling again. This will sting, but I take this as a lesson, not a loss.”
After Phillips (10 points) opened the game with a 3-pointer, SPXSMA went on an 11-1 run to seize control of the quarter. The Spirits trailed 20-12 after the first quarter.
Paraclete responded and the crowd got more electric in the second quarter. The Spirits’ defense held SPXSMA to just one field goal in the second quarter, and a total of eight minutes without a field goal into the third. They led 28-24 at halftime.
“We have to have a short memory,” Chelette said. “They’re hurting right now because they know they lost a game they had a chance to win. I’m more disappointed for the kids. This is their team. We’ll bounce back Wednesday.”
Burnside led the Spirits with 20 points. Marshall finished with 13 points, four of those coming in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.