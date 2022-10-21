Paraclete falls to Sonora in playoffs

LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls volleyball team was making its first playoff appearance, on Thursday, since the 2005 season.
The Spirits’ successful regular season did not continue into the postseason, as Paraclete lost a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 first-round match to Sonora in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22, at Paraclete High School.
Paraclete finishes the season 21-9 overall and was second in the Camino Real League. The Spirits were ranked No. 7 in Division 6.
“They did really good this season,” Paraclete third-year coach Kristen Shields said. “It’s been a really long time since our school’s made it to playoffs, so I aim really, really proud of them. They’re definitely a good group.
“I’m so proud of them. I just wish they could have gotten a little further. They definitely wanted it.”
The Spirits will be losing seven players to graduation, including four-year varsity player Sofi Aranzazu.
“I think, especially since I was here since I was a freshman, and seeing the difference of how our coaches were that year to the years now, I think we really evolved as a team, as a school and as a program, more specifically,” Aranzazu said. “I just think that we have a really good group of girls and I think we really gave it our all, as much as we could.
“I’m just really proud of how much we’ve accomplished.”
Paraclete and Sonora started off in a tight, back and forth battle in the opening set, with 12 lead changes in the first set.
The Spirits last held a lead at 17-16 and there were three ties before the Raiders took a 20-19 lead, finishing the set with a 6-0 run.
Paraclete’s Jaydin Watts had four kills and a block in the set, Ashley Cox had a block and Aranzazu and Andrea Barrientos both had one kill apiece.
Although Paraclete jumped out to a quick lead to start the second set, Sonora answered and took a 3-2 lead it would not relinquish.
Sonora junior Camila Padilla had a block on set point to give the Raiders a two-set advantage.
Aranzazu had two kills and an ace in the second set, Barrientos had a kill and Watts had a block.
“I think the first two sets were kind of interesting,” Aranzazu said. “I feel like we had really good touches and then we had kind of not so good touches. I think we kind of got a little hesitant. I also think we were also energetic and we definitely wanted it for the most part. I think with all our skill and all our momentum, I think we had a good run for a long time.”
Sonora jumped out to an early lead in the third set, with a 5-0 start.
Paraclete went on a 5-0 run to quickly tie the set and took its first lead in the third set at 16-15 on a block by Watts.
The Spirits took its biggest lead of the match, 19-16 on a block by Watts, prompting a Sonora timeout.
The Raiders responded, taking a 21-20 lead and finishing with a 9-3 run to clinch the set and the match.
Watts had seven kills in the third set and three blocks, Aranzazu had a block and Melanie Gayol had an ace in the third set.
“I think we were just off today,” Shields said. “We didn’t play to our full potential. I think they’re just starting to get a little too frustrated and they just woke up a little too late.”
Sonora (13-10), the third-place team from the Freeway League, will host La Reina in a second-round match on Saturday. La Reina defeated Oakwood in straight sets in the first round on Thursday.
“The girls have been preparing all week,” Sonora assistant coach Santiago Alverez said. “The girls have played well. I know we kind of let down a little bit, but as soon as we took those waves of their attack, the girls were sharp, especially the long drive. We got here early. Went to the park. Got loose. The girls played well.
“I think any time you travel, you never know what type of team is going to show up to play. The girls were up the whole time. They took their nap at the beginning. We woke them up. They were locked in.”
The Raiders had a two-hour drive from La Habra. Sonora was playing without its head coach, who was out with the flu.
Sonora lost in the first round last season, in five sets.
