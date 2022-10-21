 Skip to main content
HS Girls Volleyball | CIF-SS Div. 6 First Round | Sonora 3, Paraclete 0

Paraclete falls to Sonora in playoffs

LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls volleyball team was making its first playoff appearance, on Thursday, since the 2005 season.

The Spirits’ successful regular season did not continue into the postseason, as Paraclete lost a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 first-round match to Sonora in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22, at Paraclete High School.

