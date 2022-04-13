Paraclete falls to SC

LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team knew it would take a nearly flawless game to compete with Gold Coast League rival Sierra Canyon on Tuesday at Paraclete High.
Unfortunately, the Spirits did not play a flawless game and conditions were not ideal, as the howling winds picked up in intensity as the game wore on, as did the dust clouds that came with the gusts.
Sierra Canyon remained undefeated and in first place in the Gold Coast League with a 7-0 win over Paraclete, as the Spirits (15-6, 7-2) remain in sole possession of second place.
Sierra Canyon, which shared the league title with Paraclete last season, is undefeated overall at 21-0 and ranked No. 1 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 2 poll.
“I thought outside of one inning, we played really well,” Paraclete coach Greg Burnias said. “We made some mistakes in that third inning that just really put us in a hole that was tough to come out of. But overall I think we played a pretty solid game.
“Obviously they’re a good team. They’ve played well all season. I thought their pitcher threw very well today. We have to come out here and play better. I thought we hit the ball decently. Obviously the conditions don’t help out that we played in today, but that’s never an excuse. They had to play in the same conditions. If we come out and play our game on Thursday, I think we have a good chance of walking away from their place with a split.”
The game had the makings of a pitcher’s duel in the first two innings, complete with scouts equipped with radar guns in the bleachers behind home plate.
While Paraclete junior starting pitcher Julian Cuevas gave up a single to the leadoff batter to start the game and walked three in the first two innings, he benefited from an inning-ending double play in the first and struck out two in the second.
“I feel that I could have located a little bit better,” said Cuevas, a first-year varsity player. “I came out trying to win, but it didn’t go my way.”
The game derailed in the top of the third inning for the Spirits, as Sierra Canyon scored five runs on four hits, one Paraclete error and one walk.
“We played well. We only had one bad inning,” Paraclete junior catcher Chase Chapman said. “We struggled. We didn’t make the right plays. We didn’t communicate very well.
“I feel that conditions, with all the wind, we just kind of fell apart.”
The first five Trailblazers reached base and scored, starting with a leadoff double to the left-field fence by senior Andrew Cisneros and junior Grant Werdesheim followed with a bunt single when first base was not covered in time for a play.
Sierra Canyon senior pitcher Jaden Noot helped himself with an RBI infield single, senior Eddie Mgdesyan hit an RBI single, junior Ethan Munoz hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Noot to tag home from third and Mgdesyan scored on a double steal.
“They played very good,” said Sierra Canyon coach Jerry Royster, who played 16 seasons in the MLB and coached the Milwaukee Brewers in 2002. “They played very good under adverse conditions. It’s very difficult, it’s very difficult to come here and play. It always has been, but I love the way they just focused, came out here and just played like they did. It helps having Jaden on the mound.”
The five runs in the third would be all the offense the Trailblazers needed in support of Noot.
The 6-foot, 4-inch right-hander threw six shutout innings, giving up two hits, one walk and striking out nine.
Paraclete got its first hit on an infield single with one out by junior Donovan Chao in the fourth inning. Chao just did beat the throw to first by the Sierra Canyon second baseman.
Chapman followed with a solid single, but Noot retired the next two batters to end the threat. It would be the only time Paraclete had a runner reach second base.
“He’s good,” Chapman said of Noot. “I only saw a couple of pitches off of him. It was his fastball. His fastball was hard. He commanded all of his pitches pretty well, too.”
Noot struck out the side in the fifth and struck out two batters in the third.
“He was pretty good,” Cuevas said of Noot. “We knew that he was always going to be the top two pitcher in the state. I knew I was going to start a little bit sooner. He’s definitely got the power. He’s really good.”
Cuevas pitched out of jams in the fourth inning and was pulled with one out in the fifth.
Cuevas gave up five runs on seven hits and five walks, striking out five in 4.1 innings.
“I think that he pitched well,” Chapman said of Cuevas. “His fastball was good. His curveball was good. They were good hitters. They hit the good pitches. We couldn’t really make plays for him.”
Paraclete junior reliever Gavin Maish struck out two to end the fifth inning and was replaced by sophomore Cayden Cincis, who gave up two runs on two hits, four walks and two hit batters in two innings.
The Trailblazers scored two runs in the sixth, on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single by junior Ethan Munoz.
But the Paraclete defense prevented more, as two runners were thrown out at home, including one being tagged by Chapman after the runner had missed home plate.
“Communicate the whole entire game,” Chapman said of what the Spirits need to work on. “If you mess up, keep your head up and keep playing. Play together and pick each other up.
“Make the easy plays and know what to do when the ball is hit to you.”
The Paraclete defense also turned a double play to end the seventh inning.
Paraclete junior Herman Loaisiga hit a single with one out in the seventh inning, but Sierra Canyon senior reliever Max Martin retired the final two batters to end the game.
“We could have come out more aggressive,” Cuevas said. “They’re a really good team, so we knew we had that coming up. We have to play better as a team and communicate a little bit more and I think we’ll be fine in the long run.
“I feel like tomorrow at practice, we’re going to communicate with ourselves and understand that we need to come out on Thursday. I think it will be fun.”
The two teams play again on Thursday, at Sierra Canyon High School.
“We’re just going to keep going after it,” Royster said. “Every game is going to be the same. We’re going to keep practicing and keep preparing for the team we’re playing. We’re not trying to do anything different. We don’t have to do anything different. We just have to keep going about it the way we’re doing it. That’s what I like most about the guys. I love the way they’re going about their business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.