Paraclete edges Hesperia to win tourney

The Paraclete boys basketball team won a defensive battle against Hesperia 51-49 to capture the Green Bracket trophy on Friday in The Classic at Damien.
The Spirits (16-1) trailed 49-48 nearing the end of the game with Hesperia in possession of the ball.
But Donovan Ware snagged a pass in the corner of Paraclete’s basket after the inbounds, was fouled as he made the layup and knocked down the and-1 to put the Spirits ahead 51-49.
“I was really proud because they really fought through some adversity,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We had some crucial turnovers. But, in the end, we found a way to win and it was because of their heart.”
The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter, but Paraclete took a 23-14 lead into the break.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 19 points and was named the bracket’s MVP, while Ware scored 11 and was named to the all-tournament team.
The Spirits’ Kris Horton scored eight points, Devon Marshall put in seven and DJ Phillips added six.
Aaron Williams was named the Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game in Friday’s contest and Ware earned the honor on Thursday.
This is the second tournament championship for the Spirits this season after they won the North Tournament in Bakersfield earlier this month.
Paraclete opens their first Camino Real League season at home against La Salle on Wednesday.
Eastside 50, Mark Keppel 41
The Eastside boys basketball team defeated Mark Keppel 50-41 to win the Gold Bracket consolation championship on Friday in the South Pasadena So Cal Christmas Classic.
Amir Johnson led the Lions (15-2) with 22 points, Makael Carter scored seven and Camarie Medley and Deangelo Riley added six points apiece.
Eastside plays at Canoga Park on Wednesday.
Paraclete’s Donovan Ware was misidentified in Friday’s High School Roundup. The writeup should have read:
Donovan Ware led the Spirits with 19 points, followed by Mister Burnside’s 18 points and Devon Marshall’s 14 points.
