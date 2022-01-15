Paraclete drops league opener to Crossroads

SANTA MONICA — The Paraclete boys basketball team opened Gold Coast League play with a 78-71 loss at Crossroads on Friday.
It was the first game in 17 days for the Spirits (13-5, 0-1 GCL), who had to cancel several games due to COVID protocols.
Too many turnovers, break downs defensively and mental mistakes offensively doomed Paraclete, according to coach Newton Chelette.
“Too many mental mistakes to beat a team that good,” he said. “Can’t fault my players for not playing hard, because they played their hearts out.”
The Spirits went 18-for-20 at the free-throw line and shot the ball well overall. Chelette said he was proud of their efforts, especially on the road.
The Spirits were down by one point at halftime and led by as much as 11 points in the third quarter before Crossroads got back into the game with three straight 3-pointers.
Mister Burnside led Paraclete with 23 points, while Dylan Cox and Amari Robinson put in 15 points apiece.
The Spirits travel to Campbell Hall for another league game on Tuesday.
Quartz Hill 60, Palmdale 45
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys basketball team defeated Palmdale 60-45 to start the second round of Golden League play on Friday.
Mansour Sanneh led the Falcons (8-13, 5-3 GL) with 24 points, four rebounds and six blocks, while David Harper added 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and two blocks.
Palmdale plays at first-place Knight on Wednesday, while Quartz Hill (8-10, 4-3) plays a makeup game at Highland on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Rosamond 45, Littlerock 6
LITTLEROCK — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated Littlerock 45-6 in a nonleague game at Littlerock High on Friday.
Rosamond senior Melonie Martinez led the Roadrunners with 13 points, sophomore Reese Ullrich finished with 10 and senior Carolina Alameda added eight points.
“Like many teams, we’ve had a lot of canceled or rescheduled games lately,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “The team has been frustrated by the lack of games so we are very grateful to have played Littlerock Friday night.
“It was good to get the girls back on the court after a couple weeks off. Littlerock challenged us in a lot of ways and the girls responded with a good win before heading back into league play.”
Rosamond will host Mammoth on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and play at Kern Valley on Wednesday.
Crossroads 51, Paraclete 35
SANTA MONICA — The Paraclete girls basketball team lost to Crossroads 51-35 in a Gold Coast League game at Crossroads High on Friday.
Paraclete senior Yitzel Serna had her first career double-double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Paraclete senior Ryann Wyatt held Crossroads’ leading scorer scoreless in the first half and six points under her average for the game. Wyatt finished with nine points and five rebounds and Paraclete junior Jasmine Hernandez added seven points.
Paraclete coach Kris Sandberg said the Spirits played an excellent defensive first half.
Boys Soccer
Lancaster 2, Eastside 2
LANCASTER — The Eastside and Lancaster boys soccer teams finished in a 2-2 tie in a Golden League match at Eastside High on Friday.
Eduardo Flores scored both goals for Lancaster (4-3-3, 3-2-3), including the final goal in the 67th minute to tie the game on a pass from Diego Juaragui.
Eastside scored the first goal, in the seventh minute on a breakaway.
Flores tied the game on a free kick from 35 yards in the 34th minute.
Eastside took a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.
Lancaster goalie Oscar Flores made six saves.
“It was disappointing to get scored on so early,” Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao said. “We fought hard and came from behind twice to tie. I love the heart that the boys are showing this season!”
Lancaster will host Quartz Hill on Wednesday.
