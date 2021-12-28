Paraclete drops game to Buena

VENTURA — The Paraclete boys basketball team had a letdown against Buena on Monday, the opening day of the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament.
The Spirits fell 61-54.
“It was our worst performance of the year,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “No intensity, no emotion, no energy and it showed.”
The Spirits (13-3) won the Faith Baptist Holiday Classic tournament title on Thursday, but then had three days off for Christmas.
Paraclete, which averages 70 points per game, scored just nine points in the first quarter and trailed Buena 28-20 at halftime.
The Spirits pulled ahead by one, 43-42, after scoring 23 points in the third quarter. But Buena outscored Paraclete 19-11 in the fourth to pull away with the victory.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 22 points, while Amari Robinson added 13. Burnside was the Faith Baptist Holiday Classic MVP, while Robinson was named to the all-tournament team.
Paraclete looks to get back on track in the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament today against Rio Mesa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.