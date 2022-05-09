Paraclete, DC qualify athletes in D4

Several athletes from Paraclete and Desert Christian qualified in nine events for the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Finals at the prelims on Saturday at Carpinteria High School.
Desert Christian senior Lily Kreiger was the lone competitor from her school to qualify for the finals this coming Saturday at Moorpark High School.
Kreiger finished seventh in the girls discus with a throw of 96 feet. She will try to win All-CIF honors for the second consecutive year.
The top nine in each event qualified for the finals.
Paraclete’s Jacoby Madise is moving on to the finals in two events, finishing second in the boys 100 in 10.79 seconds and posting a personal-best 22.06 to take fourth in the boys 200.
Lauren Dace also qualified in two individual events and two relay events for the Spirits.
Dace finished fifth in the girls 100 hurdles (16.52) and tied for eighth in the girls high jump by clearing 4-09.
She also teamed up with Kennedi Redd, Zariah Walker and Brianna Delgado for a fifth-place finish in the girls 4x100 relay (50.10).
Dace, Clarisse Angeles, Walker and Delgado also finished seventh in the girls 4x400 relay (4:11.33).
Delgado was third in the girls 800 (2:19.01) and has a good shot at the Division 4 title this Saturday.
Walker was third in the girls 200 (25.28) and also competed in the girls 400 (60.65, 12th).
Redd finished 33rd in the girls 100 (13.59), while Andrew Garner was 22nd in the boys discus (103-05).
The Paraclete boys 4x100 relay team of Jackson Johnston, Deshaun Malone, Isaiah Davila and Madise finished 16th (45.24).
Desert Christian also had several personal-bests at the meet.
Emily Caddick posted a personal-best time of 53.90 (26th) in the girls 300 hurdles, putting her at fifth on the Knights’ school record chart. She was also 38th in the 100 hurdles (23.95).
Desert Christian freshman Jazmine Robertson posted personal-best times in both the girls 100 (13.60) and 200 (28.99), finishing 34th in both events.
Katie Lynch jumped a personal-best 13-01.25 in the girls long jump (40th) and finished 38th in the triple jump (24-07) for the Knights, while Islynne Jones took 28th (25-10.50) in the girls shot put.
Caddick, Natalie Mathis, Lynch and Robertson finished 33rd (57.77) in the girls 4x400 relay, and Caddick, Lynch, Audrey Weathers and Roberston were 41st (4:57.59) in the girls 4x400 relay.
Desert Christian’s Chuck Weathers was 13th in the boys discus (117-07), while Caden Ficke was 36th in the boys 400 (59.15), Brent Roetcisoender finished 27th in the boys 3,200 (10:20.89) and Kai Desko took 30th in the boys 300 hurdles (55.11).
Ficke, Jacob DeVore, Chuck Weathers and Francisco Balcorta finished 38th (4:04.42) in the boys 4x400 relay.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy had two competitors in the division meet and both had personal bests.
Ryan Barillas ran 13.30 for a PR and 42nd in the boys 100, while Savannah Gutierrez ran a PR of 1:12.66 in the girls 400 (33rd).
