Paraclete cruises past Heritage Christian

LANCASTER — Basically the only thing that stopped Paraclete in its season opener against Heritage Christian, was Paraclete.
The Spirits had two touchdowns negated due to penalties and one turnover.
Other than that, it was a dominant performance by the Spirits as they opened the 2023 season in impressive fashion with an easy 35-6 victory over the visiting Warriors, Thursday night at Antelope Valley College.
“I thought our defense was solid,” Paraclete head coach John Perez Jr. said. “Overall, we just had to get the jitters out. Once we got over those it was over. As the game went on, we just continued to flow.
“I thought we threw the ball well tonight. We even ran it well. I was proud of the things we did.”
With the victory, the Spirits (1-0) matched their win total from all of last season. Paraclete finished last season, in Perez’s second season as head coach, with a 1-9 record.
“I thought we played great,” Paraclete’s Takai Brown said. “We came in with a lot of fire. We have a new coaching staff this season that have flipped this program around. Last year, we didn’t have this energy. We came into this season with a chip on our shoulder.
“We played well, but there is always space for improvement. We do have some things to clean up. We know what we need to work on, but we’re one click right now.”
Brown led the Spirits with two rushing touchdowns of three and five yards, respectively. He finished with 40 yards on 11 carries.
Quarterback Tyler Soles threw for 157 yards and a score. His touchdown pass came to basketball-standout Mister Burnside from 15 yards out in the second quarter. The duo hooked up earlier before that for a long touchdown, however, it was called back due to a penalty.
Penalties plagued the Spirits all night as they had more than 150 yards in penalty yardage. Perez knows that is something his team needs to clean up.
“We just kept shooting ourselves in in the foot,” Perez said. “We weren’t disciplined out there. Those penalties are a concern, but we can fix that.
“We preach culture here at Paraclete. Tonight, at times, we showcased what Paraclete is about. We showed more than just athleticism. We know we have that, they showed heart. I was proud of this team.”
The Spirits used their opening possession to take the lead for good. Paraclete used an 11-play, 79-yard drive, which was capped by Brown’s first rushing touchdown of the season. That gave the Spirits a 7-0 lead.
Paraclete was forced to punt on its second possession, but regained the ball following a muff by the Warriors (0-1) near mid-field. Five plays later, the Spirits took a 14-0 lead following the Soles-to-Burnside hookup.
Paraclete scored 21 points off three Heritage Christian turnovers.
“It just really came down to execution for us,” Soles said. “I thought we came in with a good game plan. It’s always good to get the ‘W.’ Now that our jitters out, we have more confidence. We’ll come together more. I thought we were moving the ball with free will, but penalties killed us.”
Following a punt by Heritage Christian, Jacob Lopez returned it 62 yards to the Warriors 17-yard line. Brown scored his second touchdown of the game just before halftime, giving Paraclete a 21-0 lead at halftime.
