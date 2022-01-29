Paraclete cruises past Brentwood

LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls soccer team had been suffering from slow starts in matches recently.
The slow starts were exacerbated by playing three games both this and last week after a COVID pause to the program.
The Spirits had an extremely quick start to their game on Friday afternoon against Brentwood. Paraclete scored three goals in the first 15 minutes, cruising to a 6-1 win over Brentwood in a Gold Coast League game at the Lancaster National Soccer Center.
Paraclete (13-2-1, 7-2-1) is in second place in league with two matches remaining in the regular season and is ranked No. 2 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 poll, two spots ahead of Sierra Canyon, which is in first place in the Gold Coast League. Paraclete defeated Sierra Canyon 1-0 on Jan. 18.
“It worked today, for sure,” Paraclete coach Gary Gill said of the quick start. “We’ve been a little bit slow, since coming back from COVID. We’ve had three games a week last week and this week, which has really been, and again no excuses, but we’ve got some tired legs right now. Today we had a luxury of being able to sit a lot of our starters, which was good.
“We just need to be clicking on all cylinders for playoffs.”
Paraclete senior Kendall Campbell scored the first of her five goals in the seventh minute, on a header from five yards out. Campbell had a hat trick in the first 15 minutes and had an assist on the Spirits only other goal, by junior Kaitlin Hong.
“We started off the season really strong and then we had a couple of rocky games, but we have goals in mind and we just have to keep thinking about those goals in order to be successful we have to keep pushing each other,” Campbell said. “That’s starting hard from the first minutes all the way through to the last minute.”
Campbell scored her second goal in the 10th minute, beating the Brentwood goalie from eight yards and chipping in a shot from five yards.
Campbell scored on a header from five yards in the 15th minute, on a long pass by senior Kendra Peck, who finished with two assists. Campbell leaped in the air near the far post to connect on the header.
Campbell scored a left-footed goal from 10 yards in the 24th minute on an assist from senior Betsy Lorenzo, giving the Spirits a 4-0 lead. Campbell left immediately after scoring her fourth goal, as did other Paraclete starters.
“I think mentality in sports is a big thing and we just come together and communicate,” Campbell said. “We have a lot of leaders on this team, but we also have a lot of people who cooperate and communicate really well. We keep in mind that we want to win a ring, at the end of the day. We just keep in mind the win and wanting to win and wanting to be successful. We all want that goal for each other, with each other. We just want to win games at the end of the day.”
Brentwood took its first shot in the 29th minute and scored its lone goal by freshman Adeline Kamrava in the 39th minute from five yards out, past a leaping Paraclete senior goalie Abree Fry, who finished with five saves.
“We did good. We could have played better, of course,” Hong said. “I think we really settled the ball good and it’s been kind of rough the last few games, but we really brought it back together today.”
Hong scored in the 48th minute, on an assist from Campbell from 10 yards.
“We’ve been starting off a little bit slow and we really needed to settle the ball more and we did that today,” Hong said. “I think just really settling the ball and not panicking under pressure.
“We just want to get everyone involved and it just helps everyone improve and it helps give us a break, too, which will be good for future games.”
Campbell scored her fifth goal in the 56th minute and immediately left the game for good.
Paraclete junior Brianna Delgado also had an assist for the Spirits.
The Spirits will host Windward on Monday and Crossroads on Thursday in the regular-season finale.
The Spirits advanced to the Division 5 championship last season, losing to San Marcos 1-0, after winning the Gold Coast League title.
“My freshman year, it was pretty rough,” said Hong, a third-year varsity player. “We really turned it around last year and we’re continuing to do that this year and I hope to keep going far.”
Paraclete finished fifth in league in 2020, with a 9-9-4 record and did not make the playoffs.
Campbell signed on Nov. 10 to play at Pepperdine University, which advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament in the Fall, finishing ranked No. 13 in the nation.
“Ever since I was little, it was my dream to play for a Top 25, Division 1 school,” Campbell said. “It’s been a goal of mine. All I can do is thank my parents. They’ve done the absolute most to help me get here and continue this journey. It means everything. It’s everything I’ve wanted since I could barely even run.”
Campbell said she also received interest from Texas, UC Davis and Cal State Northridge.
“Some other schools were interested, but I made the decision to go to Pepperdine,” Campbell said. “The location was great. The coaches are great. The program is amazing. I know they are going to help get me to the next level.”
Campbell said she has a goal of playing professionally.
“Either in the United States, overseas or even both one day,”Campbell said.
Campbell is playing her first year of high school soccer, but she has been playing club soccer since she was 11 years old and the sport since she was 5.
Campbell belonged to the Development Academy, which didn’t allow its players to complete in high school soccer, but now plays for Elite Clubs National League, that does not have the high school restriction.
“It’s really exciting. It’s really fun just to compete with these girls,” Campbell said. “I go to school with them. We build these super close bonds. I just love my teammates, on and off the field. It’s been a great experience so far.”
