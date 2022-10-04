Paraclete cross country brings home medals

SOUTH GATE — The Paraclete cross country team’ 11 runners fared well, as most of them medaled, at the St. Paul Swordsmen Sprint Invitational on Saturday at Hollydale Park in South Gate.
“Any time nearly 90% of your student-athletes medal at an Invite, they have had an outstanding day at the races,” Paraclete coach Andy Helme said.
Paraclete’s Johnny Iabichella finished 37th overall in the boys varsity race with a time of 17 minutes, 23.1 seconds.
In the Boys Junior Varsity race, Austin Hargas took 21st for the Spirits with a time of 20:05.3, while Elias Ledesma finished in 30th (21:09.7).
Paraclete’s Devin Miller finished 12th in the Frosh/Soph Boys race with a time of 17:45.7. Isaac Munoz followed in 36th place (19:08.3), Anthony Moore was 49th (20:05.3) and Caleb Medellin was 55th (20:42.4).
In the Girls Varsity race, Paraclete’s Kiera Carr came in 31st (22:06.7), while Rebecca Study finished 25th (26:16.6) for the Spirits in the Girls Junior Varsity race.
In the Frosh/Soph Girls race, Alyssa Lara was 22nd (23:23.6) and Kimberly Martinez finished 33rd (25:24.7).
Paraclete will next race at the prestigious Clovis Invite this Saturday.
