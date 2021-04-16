LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys soccer team played to a scoreless tie with Campbell Hall in their first home Gold Coast League game at Lancaster National Soccer Center on Thursday.
The Spirits (3-2-1, 0-0-1 GCL) played strong defense with Justin Chamberlin leading the way.
Paraclete goalkeeper Logan Reese protected the net well with 15 saves.
The Spirits play at Sierra Canyon on Tuesday.
Boys Golf
Quartz Hill 226, Knight DNS, Lancaster DNS
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team shot a score of 226 while competing against three golfers from Knight and one from Lancaster at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Thursday.
Quartz Hill junior Tanner Klundt led all golfers with a 2-over 38. He was the only golfer who shot in the 30s.
He said he was feeling confident with his game because of all the practice his been committing to and he’s seeing the results. Klundt added that he is working hard on his putting because that’s where he is able to save shots.
The Royals’ Luke Santero shot a 42 for second overall and Knight’s Douglas DePaz was three shots behind at 45 for third. Lancaster’s Drew DeGeorge and Quartz Hill’s Mike Dubski each shot 48.
Quartz Hill’s Joe Mahady and Noah Heming picked up 49s, Knight’s Elijah Johnson shot 56 and teammate Matthew Martinez picked up a 57.
Quartz Hill’s sixth golfer Connor Jazwiecki shot a 51, but his score was dropped as the highest score from the team score.
The Royals’ next match is at Rancho Sierra on April 29, while Knight and Lancaster don’t play again until May 6 at Rancho Sierra.
Boys Basketball
Highland 61, Lancaster 36
PALMDALE — The Highland boys basketball team defeated Lancaster 61-36 in a Golden League game at Highland High on Wednesday.
Kai Johnson led the Bulldogs to their second win of the season with a team-high 24 points and teammate Marlon Young added 11 rebounds.
Baseball
Highland 11, Littlerock 1 (5)
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team used a six-run fourth inning to defeat Littlerock 11-1 in five innings on Wednesday.
Troy Lewis, Joey Rocha, Darren Roberts and Carter Wood all drove in runs for the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0 Golden League) during the big inning.
Littlerock (0-1 GL) got on the board first and led 1-0 until Roberts tied the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the second.
Brayden Jackson hit an RBI sacrifice fly to break the tie and put the Bulldogs up 2-1 in the bottom of the third.
Roberts picked up the victory on the mound, allowing one run on one hit and striking out 10 in five innings.
Littlerock pitcher Cervantes (first name not reported) had the lone hit for the Lobos and took the loss on the mound. He allowed seven runs on four hits with six strikeouts in 3.1 innings.
Austin Schaefer, Michael Carger Jr, and Shea Lewis also had hits for the Bulldogs, who play at Littlerock on Friday.
Swimming
Girls: QH 128, Lancaster 30
Boys: QH 126, Lancaster 11
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team swept a Golden League meet against Lancaster on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park.
The Quartz Hill girls won 128-30, finishing first and second in 10 of 11 events, while the Quartz Hill boys won 126-11.
Kiana Henriquez and Isabelle Drossel both had CIF qualifying times in the 200 free style and Emily Drossel had a CIF time in the 100 backstroke.
Kiana Henriquez (200 free, 100 fly) and Emily Drossel (500 free, 100 back) both won two events for Quartz Hill.
Two Quartz Hill boys also won two events: Miguel Valencia (200 free, 100 free) and Dylan Campbell (200 individual medley, 500 free
Lancaster’s Kyle Sanquist earned a CIF time in the 50 free, the first event a Quartz Hill swimmer has not won this season.
Quartz Hill improved to 3-0 this season and will face Knight next week at DryTown Water Park.
Girls: Knight 83, Palmdale 47
Boys: Knight 84, Palmdale 17
PALMDALE — The Knight boys and girls swim teams defeated Palmdale at DryTown Pool on Wednesday. The boys won 84-17, while the girls picked up an 83-47 victory.
“I am really pleased with the swims my kids had,” Knight coach Jeanette Hjelm said. “Many are continuing to drop time and are trying new events. It is nice to see them step up and stretch themselves as athletes.”
The Knight boys won every event swam as Palmdale fielded just four swimmers.
Joram (Benjamin) Chmielecki dropped more time on his 50 freestyle for a CIF consideration time. He dropped from 23.01 last week to 22.84 this week, nearly reaching his top time from last season (22.83) before COVID-19 shut down the season.
“It is nice to see that after a few short weeks of hard work, he and many on the team are really starting to find their groove again,” Hjelm said.
Chmielecki also won the 100 breastroke (1:13.80) and was a part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Diego Coria won the 100 backstroke (1:08.21) and 100 freesyle (59.17) for the Hawks.
The Knight girls won five of nine events. Alison Asp picked up a victory in the 100 backstroke (1:27.37) and was a part of the winning 200 medley relay.
The Hawks’ Areli Alvarez won the 500 freestyle (7:56.90) and Juliana Gomez won the 100 breaststroke (1:29.85), while Knight also won the 400 freestyle relay.
Palmdale’s Ximena (no last name reported) won the 200 freestyle, while also participating on the winning 200 freestyle relay team.
Jocelyn also competed on that winning team and won the 50 free and the 100 free for the Falcons.
