SHERMAN OAKS — The Paraclete soccer team won its first playoff game in nine years with a 1-0 victory over Buckley in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs on Thursday.
The winning goal came in the 14th minute of the second half when Ruben Perez hit one into the back of the net with an assist from Matthew Martel.
Justin Chamberlain helped shut down the Buckley defense and Logan Reese stopped everything that got through with 22 saves.
Coach Ryan Carper said Reese was the MVP of the game.
“Logan played great,” Carper said. “The defense stepped up and played well, also.”
The Spirits (7-4-3) play at No. 7-ranked Apple Valley in the second round on Monday at 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
LLANO — The Quartz Hill boys golf team finished Golden League play undefeated with wins against Knight, Highland and Eastside on Thursday at Crystalaire Golf Course.
The Royals posted a team score of 245, while the other schools did not field full teams.
“I’m really happy that they finished strong,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said, adding Crystalaire, which will host the first round of the CIF Qualifying tournament May 24, was a little tough for the team. “We’ll come up a little bit. They have some work to do.”
Knight’s Douglas Depaz posted the lowest score of the day with a 41.
“That is a big first for us,” Knight coach Danny Henderson said. “Today we had the top four golfers — three from Quartz Hill and Doug —competing in the first group and he came out on top against the best in the league on the toughest course that we play on. He deserves all the credit, along with his parents and his other real golf coaches, but yes we are super proud. He has improved every year and even every match this year.”
Depaz shot 47 in his first match, then 45, then 44 and 41 in Thursday’s match.
Quartz Hill’s Tanner Klundt was right behind Depaz with a 42, while teammates Noah Heming (44), Joe Mahady (51), Ethan Glatfelter (51) and Luke Santero (57) followed.
DePaz’s teammates Matthew Martinez (54) and Elijah Johnson (56) were sixth and seventh, respectively, the tournament.
Eastside’s lone golfer Lajuan Blakeley finished in the top 10 with a 69.
The Golden League CIF Individuals Qualifying Tournament takes place over two days in two weeks. The first round will be played at Crystalaire on May 24, while the tournament finishes at Rancho Vista Golf Course on May 26.
Boys Basketball
Highland 62, Quartz Hill 59
PALMDALE — The Highland boys basketball team avenged its loss to Quartz Hill with a 62-59 victory over the Royals on Wednesday night.
“Despite losing to them the first time we played, the guys never gave up, never had their heads down, and were determined to win the second contest of the season,” Highland coach Chris Cole said. “They showed mental grit and determination by keeping their composure when the game got tight and pulling out the win.”
Senior Marlon Young led the Bulldogs (8-3) with a double-double of 20 points and a monster 20 rebounds.
Highland’s Kai Johnson added 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Ramar Whitmore added nine points and eight assists.
“The stat line doesn’t always show how valuable a player is. Ramar was really strong tonight and an integral part to our offense and in breaking Quartz Hill’s full-court press,” Cole said.
The Bulldogs look to continue their four-game winning streak at Eastside tonight.
“It will be a tough game, but our guys are excited to prove themselves,” Cole said.
Girls Tennis
Quartz Hill 9 (80), Burroughs 9 (65)
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team won a close match against longtime playoff rival Burroughs (Ridgecrest) on games won 9-9 (80-65) in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Wednesday.
Riley Johnson won two sets, 6-1, 6-1, for the Royals, while Mia Ogebe also won two sets, 6-0, 6-3. They both lost close tiebreakers in their other set.
The Golden League’s No. 2 doubles team of Brooke Faulk and Skylar Antoniewicz pulled out a 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 sweep, while Naia Smithley and Elizabeth Lewelling teamed up for two wins, 6-0, 6-2, and Kendall Segale and Kelsey Moholt recorded a 6-2 win.
The Royals will play in the second round of the playoffs today at 3 p.m. at Bolsa Grande High School in Garden Grove.
Highland 10, Tahquitz 8
HEMET — The Highland girls tennis team defeated Tahquitz 10-8 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Wednesday.
Doubles was key for the Bulldogs (9-1) in their win, after singles carried the team in Tuesday’s wild-card match.
The Bulldogs’ Golden League champion No. 1 doubles team of Isabella Bravo and Nicole Padilla led the way with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 sweep.
The No. 2 team of Alondra Jimenez and Melody Melendez, the heroes in Tuesday’s match, won two sets, 6-4, 6-4.
But Highland coach Linda Ruiz said the key was the No. 3 team of Fernanda Morales and Ariana Valenianta winning their first set, 6-4.
In singles, Alexis Romano won two sets, 6-2, 6-2, in the No. 1 spot, while Bernadette Bravo also picked up two sets, 6-4, 6-1.
The Bulldogs host Chino in the second round at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park at 3 p.m. today.
Girls Soccer
Knight 6, Charter Oak 2
COVINA — The Knight girls soccer team defeated Charter Oak 6-2 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Wednesday.
The Hawks were down 2-0 in the first 10 minutes, but fought back with three straight goals to go up 3-2 at halftime. They added three more goals in the second half to put the game away.
Victoria Martinez recorded a hat trick and an assist for the Hawks, while Liliana Garcia, Brenda Murillo and Jennifer Vera also scored one goal apiece.
Murrillo added two assists, while Vera, Emily Gomez and Alondra Munguia added on assist apiece.
Knight goalkeeper Veronica Lopez kept her team in the game with four saves.
The Hawks move on to the second round of the playoffs where they will host Santa Monica today at 5 p.m.
In other Division 3 games, Quartz Hill lost to Redlands East Valley 5-3, while Eastside fell to Marymount 2-0.
In Division 6, Vasquez lost 2-0 to Vista Del Lago.
Swimming
Girls: QHHS 130, Littlerock 12
Boys: QHHS 140, Littlerock 12
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team swept the final Golden League dual meet of the season, against Littlerock on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park.
Both the Quartz Hill boys and girls teams finished undefeated in league with 7-0 records. The Quartz Hill girls won 130-12 to clinch its 24th consecutive title and 26th overall and the boys won 140-12 to earn their 12th league title in a row and 25th overall.
Isabelle Drossel won the 100 free in a time of 57.33, lowering her CIF consideration time by two seconds.
Kiana Henriquez and Emily Drossel both dropped time in the 100 butterfly. Henriquez dropped half a second off her CIF consideration time, while Emily Drossell finished with a Division 3 automatic time of 58.07.
Senior Isaiah Whitten narrowly beating senior Kaleb Bevington in the 100 butterfly.
Senior Dylan Campbell swam a personal best 59.38 to win the 100 backstroke and beat senior Andrew Vass, who had the top time in the backstroke all season.
The swimmers now have to wait to see if their times qualified for CIF.
Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said due to COVID restrictions, the CIF is only taking the top 16 times for each event in each division, instead of the typical top 36.
The Quartz Hill boys were bumped up to Division 2 from Division 4 and the girls were moved to Division 3, from Division 4.
“We have no idea who will be able to get into the CIF meet this year,” Reed said.
The CIF selections will be announced on May 23rd. The Division 2 meet for the Quartz Hill boys will be on May 25 and the Division 3 and 4 meets, which will cover the rest of the Golden League, will be on May 29. The meets will be at Santa Margarita High in Rancho Santa Margarita.
