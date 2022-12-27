LA VERNE — The Paraclete boys basketball team won its first game in the Classic at Damien on Monday night, 70-42 over Orange Vista.
The Spirits (13-1) jumped out to a 32-12 lead in the first quarter of the seven-bracket tournament.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 4:50 am
Paraclete made eight 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
Paraclete junior Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 24 points, senior Donovan Ware finished with 18, junior Dj Phillips added 12, junior Devon Marshall had seven points, junior Rene Arias finished with three and junior Aaron Williams, Kristopher Horton and senior Darren Allen all had two points apiece.
Phillips was named the Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game, hitting four 3-pointers.
Paraclete does not play in the tournament today, but will play Salesian on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
“Proud of the way they came out and played hard,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
