Paraclete beats North to win 5th straight game

TORRANCE — The Paraclete football team kept its perfect record alive with a 40-13 victory over host North Torrance on Friday night.
The Spirits are now 5-0 to start the season.
Paraclete got on the board first as Ethan Edwards rushed for a 95-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
North followed with a pick-six to tie the game at 7-all.
Then, Paraclete quarterback Tyler Soles connected with Adrian Jones for a 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown to put the Spirits up for good, 13-7.
Soles threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Erik Green to put Paraclete up 20-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Tyler Neal rushed for a 23-yard touchdown for the Spirits and Jones returned a pick-six 63 yards for the score.
Paraclete’s final touchdown came on a Takai Brown 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.
North made it 40-13 after a passing touchdown.
Lancaster Baptist 43, Trona 12
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football team defeated Trona 43-12 in a Heritage League game at home on Friday night.
Eagles quarterback Peyton Langley threw two passing touchdowns to Sammy Flores and rushed for a score.
Flores also rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Austin Yarborough.
Wyatt Langley also threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Cox for the Eagles (3-0, 2-0 Heritage League).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.