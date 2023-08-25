Paraclete beats Garces on last-minute TD

BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete football team was tested on Thursday night at Garces Memorial High School and came up aces after scoring the winning touchdown with 32 seconds left in the game.
The Spirits (2-0) led 14-7 with 8:12 left in the game, but the Rams (0-2) tied the game at 14-all with 2:11 left.
It was all the time Paraclete would need as quarterback Tyler Soles threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 24-yard pass to Mister Burnside, and the Spirits went up 21-14 with 32 seconds left.
Paraclete trailed Garces 7-0 at halftime as the Rams scored with 4:42 left in the first quarter on a 17-yard run by Austyn Hernandez.
The Spirits tied the game with 7:24 left in the third quarter as Soles connected with Adrian Jones for a 51-yard touchdown.
They then went ahead 14-7 on Soles’ 53-yard touchown pass to Dillon Booth with 8:12 left in the game.
Garces tied the game on a 75-yard run by Ricky Johnson with 2:11 left.
It was a big win for the much-improved Spirits, who lost to Garces Memorial 41-7 last season.
Paraclete hopes to make it three straight wins to start the season as the Spirits host Serrano next Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
Highland 3, California City 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Highland girls volleyball team held off California City in three straight sets to pick up a 26-24, 25-23, 26-24 victory on Thursday night at Cal City High.
“I thought it was a fun volleyball game to watch,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “Both teams played well. … It seemed like we had the lead late in every set and they were able to close the set out and we weren’t.”
Despite the loss, Moore was pleased with how his team played against one of the top teams in the Golden League.
“I was actually very proud with how hard they played and how much they’ve improved since just last week,” he said.
Makayla Haggins recorded 19 assists, five digs and two aces for the Ravens (1-2), while Ceci Foster picked up 10 kills and two blocks and Zoe Melendez added eight digs.
Highland improved to 5-2 and will play Antelope Valley today in the Golden League opener.
California City plays at Gorman Learning Charter-Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
