LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team sent their seniors off on a good note, defeating Castaic 79-45 in its regular-season finale on Saturday.
Sophomore Mister Burnside led the Spirits (14-10) with 21 points, while junior Donavan Ware put in 18.
Senior Luke Cramer posted a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds for Paraclete, while senior Dylan Cox scored 14 and senior Amari Robinson put in three points and dished out 10 assists.
Both Cox and Robinson dunked to end their time in the game.
“Seeing those seniors play for, possibly, their last time was very difficult,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “Very proud of their leadership all year and their effort tonight. Hopefully, we get an at-large bid and they’ll get to play again.”
Paraclete sophomores DJ Phillips and Titus Morris each scored two points and junior Napoleon Serna scored three.
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be announced on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Paraclete 63, Palmdale 33
Quartz Hill 59, Paraclete 31
LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls basketball team defeated Palmdale 63-33 on Friday at Paraclete High School.
The Spirits were led by two seniors on Senior Night: Yitzel Serna scored a career-high 31 points to go with six rebounds, one assist and four steals and Ryann Wyatt finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Serna also signed to play basketball at Wellesley College on Friday.
Paraclete junior Jasmine Hernandez had seven points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, sophomore Marina Arredondo recorded six points and 12 rebounds and sophomore Aniste Hyde picked up one point, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Palmdale senior Mariah Thomas had 23 points and senior Briana Castellanos finished with 10 points.
Paraclete lost at Quartz Hill on Wednesday, 59-31, in a rescheduled non-league game.
The Spirits played without leading scorer Serna.
Arredondo led the Spirits with 10 points and six rebounds, Hernandez had nine points and three steals and Hyde added eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Wyatt anchored the team defensively, holding Quartz Hill senior leading scorer Elyssa Gregg to eight points.
Quartz Hill junior center Grace Faulk scored a game-high 25 points, Malaiyah Paulk finished with 11 and sophomore Mandy Frozina had eight points.
Rosamond 40, Kern Valley 29
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team avenged last week’s road loss to Kern Valley with a 40-29 victory over the Broncs at home on Friday.
Kern Valley won 51-37 on Jan. 26, handing the Roadrunners (14-10, 8-4 HDL) their first High Desert League loss at the time.
“The game was the best one we’ve played this season,” Rosamond assistant coach Amanda Martinez said. “All the players worked really hard on defense, which led to an easier time on offense. It’s always great getting a win over Kern Valley, especially after losing a close one (last week).”
Sophomore Reese Ullrich led Rosamond with 13 points, while Melonie Martinez scored 10 and Callie Morris put in six.
“I think in tonight’s game we really played as a team with good communication and passes,” Ullrich said on Friday. “We also had good ball handling and we played fearless tonight, making a lot of shots and moves we wouldn’t usually take.”
Rosamond plays Desert at home on Tuesday, which will be a home game for the Scorpions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.