BRENTWOOD — The Paraclete baseball team won a share of the Gold Coast League championship with an 11-3 win at Brentwood High on Friday in the final day of the regular season.
Paraclete starting pitcher Bryan Peck struck out five in four innings, giving up three hits.
Logan Reese homered for the Spirits and drove in two runs, Hunter Logan was 1-for-3 with a home run, Sammy Lopez was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Gabe Gonzales was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Paraclete finishes the regular season with a 17-4 record and 11-1 mark in league play.
The CIF-Southern Section baseball playoff brackets will be released on Sunday.
Baseball
Highland 5, Knight 0
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Knight 5-0 in the Golden League finale on Friday at Highland High School.
Highland starting pitcher Carter Wood threw a shutout for the Bulldogs, striking out six and giving up three hits.
Highland scored in the first inning, as Darren Roberts hit an RBI double.
The Bulldogs finished with seven hits in the game. Roberts and Austin Schaefer both had two hits apiece.
The CIF-Southern Section baseball playoff brackets will be released on Sunday.
Eastside 6, Littlerock 2
LANCASTER — The Eastside baseball team defeated Littlerock 6-2 in the Golden League finale on Friday at Eastside High School.
The Lions celebrated Senior Night with seniors Shadi Khair, Ethan Foley, Austin Courville, Nick Ortiz and Zach Terry.
Foley struck out nine in a complete game and Terry was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.
Softball
Desert Christian 11,
Oakwood 4
Desert Christian 12,
Oakwood 4
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian softball team swept a doubleheader against Oakwood on Thursday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
The second game, the last game of the regular season, was a tiebreaker between the two teams for a playoff berth.
In the opener, Desert Christian pitcher Charisma Lineberger threw a complete game, striking out nine and walking one. Lineberger also hit a grand slam in the fourth inning.
Summer Martin had three hits for the Knights. Martin, Tori Runsvold, Cassie Halloway and Maddi Helton all had RBIs in the fifth inning.
In the second game, Desert Christian scored eight runs in the second inning, as Lineberger, Martin, Runsvold, Shelby Case and Hannah Silva all drove in runs.
Lineberger struck out four in the circle and Maddie Helton relieved her.
The CIF-Southern Section softball playoff brackets will be released on Saturday and Desert Christian will likely play a first-round game on Tuesday.
