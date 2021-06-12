MENIFEE — The No. 2-seeded Paraclete baseball team got some clutch hits when they needed it to back up solid pitching in a 3-0 victory over Heritage in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals on Friday.
“Pitching has continued to carry us as it has all year,” Paraclete coach Greg Burnias said. “I’m really proud of the boys and I’m really proud of the way we competed the whole game.”
Hunter Edwards earned the win on the mound, allowing just three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 shutout innings.
Bryan Peck earned the save, going 2.1 scoreless frames, allowing just one walk and striking out two.
The Spirits (20-4) did the little things to get runners on base and in scoring position, laying down bunts and stealing bases.
But they also had some key big hits.
Peck helped put Paraclete up 1-0 in the second inning with an RBI double to the gap in left-center field to score Daniel Munoz, who reached on a fielder’s choice and went to second on an error.
Despite having baserunners every inning from the second to seventh and picking up nine hits in the game, the Spirits didn’t score again until the top of the seventh.
Cameron Estes and Gabe Gonzales started the inning with back-to-back singles and Jacoby Madise followed with a single up the middle, but Estes was thrown out a home plate.
Logan Reese followed with a single up the middle to bring home Gonzales and Madise and pad the lead to 3-0.
Madise finished 2-for-4, while Estes was 2-for-3 and Gonzales was 2-for-3 with a bunt single.
Peck went 1-for-1 with two walks and Sammy Lopez singled.
The Spirits now move on to the semifinals where they will be away for the third straight game.
They take on Royal in Simi Valley on Tuesday. Royal defeated Charter Oak 3-2 on Friday.
Western Christian 16, Vasquez 2
UPLAND — The Vasquez baseball team lost a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 quarterfinal game 16-2 at Western Christian High School on Friday.
The Mustangs (19-4) were the No. 2 seed in the division and won the Heritage League title, but had their deepest playoff run in 13 years halted.
Western Christian (17-11) will play at Lancaster High (16-9) in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Fighting Lancers jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and scored in every inning, leading 13-0 before the Mustangs scored their two runs in the top of the fifth.
Luke Ochoa and Van Johnson drove in one run apiece for Vasquez and Mason McConnell went 2-for-3 and was the lone Mustang with multiple hits.
