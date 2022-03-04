Paraclete baseball tops Crossroads in league

LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Crossroads 10-0 on Thursday in a Gold Coast League game at Paraclete High.
Paraclete starting pitcher Julian Cuevas led the Spirits at the plate and on the mound. Cuevas struck out six in five innings, giving up two hits and improved to 2-0 on the season. He went 1-for-1 at the plate with three RBIs.
Paraclete’s Donovan Chao was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Jacoby Madise was 2-for-3 and Sammy Lopez had a hit and scored three runs.
Paraclete (5-0, 2-0) will play Roosevelt today at LA City College.
Women’s College Tennis
AVC 5, Rio Hondo 4
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team defeated visiting Rio Hondo College 5-4 in a non-conference match on Thursday.
“Just really pleased to get the win,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut won their doubles match 8-1, while the Marauders (3-9) also won a doubles match by default to go up 2-1 entering singles play.
“In doubles, Sabrina and Brooke took control early and never let up,” Webb said.
Bulsombut carried that win over to singles. She was down 3-0 in her first set before fighting back to win a tiebreaker and finished out the match 7-6 (4), 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
Juliana Martinez, playing at No. 5 singles for the first time, fought back in her first set, as well, and finished with a 7-5, 6-0 victory, while Gabriela Garcia won by default.
Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley lost their doubles match, 9-7, and Henderson went on to lose her No. 1 singles match in a third-set tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6, while Smithley lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Faulk fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
The Marauders return to Western State Conference play on Tuesday when they play host to Bakersfield.
Boys Volleyball
Highland 3, Desert Christian 1
PALMDALE — The Highland boys volleyball team defeated Desert Christian in four sets in a nonleague game at Highland High School on Thursday.
Highland won 25-13, 21-25, 25-13, 25-13.
Desert Christian freshman setter Colt Schmidt finished with 34 assists and eight kills, junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt had 17 kills, senior middle Cody Royster had five kills and three blocks and junior outside hitter Sean Worrell finished with three kills and one ace on 17 serves.
Desert Christian will host San Gabriel Academy on Monday in a nonleague game at 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hart 382, Quartz Hill 428
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team lost to Hart 382-428 on Thursday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Tanner Klundt led the Royals with a 74, which was third overall in the match.
Tayden Ramos followed with an 81, Connor Jazwiecki shot 86, Dylan Van Holton had a 93 and Mike Dubski posted a 94.
Kai Miyata led Hart with a 71, while Palmer Freeman scored a 72, Dylan Burcham shot 77, Chris Kim had a 79 and Nathan Ekins added an 83.
Quartz Hill plays host to Saugus on Monday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Swimming
Quartz Hill beats Littlerock
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team swept its Golden League opener on Wednesday against Littlerock at DryTown Water Park.
The Quartz Hill boys defeated Littlerock 137-0, as Littlerock did not have any varsity swimmers, and the Quartz Hill girls won 139-8, against a Littlerock team with two swimmers.
Quartz Hill’s AJ Petho won one of the best races in the boys meet, defeating teammate Luke Young in the 500 freestyle. Petho finished in five minutes and 48.63 seconds, edging Young (5:48.69).
Quartz Hill’s Ashley Olsen won her first varsity meet race, winning the girl’s 100 free (1:17.29).
Quartz Hill (2-1, 1-0) will compete at the Elsinore Invitational on Saturday, along with Knight.
The meet at Elsinore High School will feature touch pads, so the CIF times will officially count.
