LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Alemany 5-0 on Wednesday at Paraclete High School.
Logan Reese went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Spirits (2-1), Trevor Shepherd was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Cameron Estes finished 1-for-1 with two RBI.
Four Paraclete pitchers combined for the shutout. Bryan Peck, John Balok and Ryder Edwards each threw two innings apiece and Chris Zuchowski threw one inning.
Paraclete will play at Harvard Westlake on Saturday in a 10 a.m. game.
US beats Jamaica 4-1 in soccer exhibition in Austria
The U.S. feels right with Sergiño Dest. And left.
Four days after scoring his first two goals for Barcelona as a right back, the 20-year-old defender shifted to the left and got his first international goal with a spectacular 25-yard strike. Dest’s 34th-minute goal started the United States to a 4-1 win over Jamaica in an exhibition on Thursday night at Wiener Neustadt, Austria.
“Right back is good for me and left back is good for me,” Dest said. “I don’t prefer any, to be honest. I just like to play the game.”
Brenden Aaronson doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, and Sebastian Lletget added goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes, raising his total to six international goals.
Jamal Lowe got Jamaica’s goal in the 70th minute on a counterattack, chipping goalkeeper Zack Steffen after Andrew Gray slipped a pass by Cannon.
Wie West struggles to 9-over 81 in return to LPGA Tour
CARLSBAD — Michelle Wie West struggled through a round of 9-over 81 in her first tournament in nearly two years, while Inbee Park shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the Kia Classic at Aviara.
Park had a solid, bogey-free round in rainy, breezy conditions in the afternoon. Fellow South Korean Hyo Joo Kim was a stroke behind, and Sophia Popov, In Gee Chun, Stephanie Meadow and Mel Reid shot 68.
The focus was on the 31-year-old Wie West in her first event since giving birth to daughter Makenna nine months ago. This is her first tournament since the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine in June 2019, when she shot 84-82.
MacIntyre battles world No. 1 Johnson to a draw
AUSTIN, Texas — Bob MacIntyre grew up playing the rough-and-tumble Scottish sport of shinty, and he had more than enough fight to give Dustin Johnson all he could handle Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play.
Johnson had to rally late with an eagle and a clutch birdie to send the match to the final hole, where both players missed birdie chances and settled for a tie.
Neither the world’s No. 1 player nor the 24-year-old from the tiny town of Oban were sure what to make of it.
“It was a tough match,” Johnson said. “Ended up making a really good halve, and definitely pleased with it.”
MacIntyre, who trailed for most of the front nine at Austin Country Club and led for most of the back nine, walked away with a mixture of satisfaction and disappointment.
Ultimately, both remained in position to advance out of their group to the weekend knockout stage.
Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey
TOKYO — The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.
The relay began in northeastern Fukushima prefecture, the area that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. About 18,000 died in the tragedy,
The first runner with the torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a player from the Japan team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011.
The opening ceremony for the start of the relay was held at J-Village, a soccer training site. The ceremony was closed to the public because of the fear of spreading COVID-19, but was shown on national television.
Fans were told to social-distance along the roadside as the torch passes, and they are to refrain from loud cheering. Organizers have said they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem during the four-month parade.
The relay is a big test for the upcoming Olympics with fear among the public that the event could spread the virus to rural and more isolated parts of the country. Vaccinations have not been rolled out yet in Japan to the general public. About 9,000 deaths in the country have been attributed to COVID-19.
About 10,000 runners are expected to take part, with the relay touching Japan’s 47 prefectures.
Sabres coaches placed in NHL COVID protocol
Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
The development leaves general manager Kevyn Adams taking over behind the bench for Buffalo’s game at Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
The team made the announcement two hours before the opening faceoff.
This marks the second time the Sabres have been hit by COVID-19 in two months. Buffalo’s season was paused for two weeks in early February after nine players and then-coach Ralph Krueger were placed in the protocol.
Krueger was fired last week.
Buffalo is coming off a 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, which extended the team’s winless skid to a franchise-worst 0-13-2. It matches the NHL’s longest skid since the Phoenix Coyotoes went 0-8-4 with three ties from Feb. 21 to March 21, 2004.
Notre Dame out of NCAA men’s hockey tournament after positive virus cases
Notre Dame is out of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing within its Tier I testing group.
The decision announced Thursday was made after consulting with local health department officials at one of the regional sites in Albany, New York, and the NCAA Medical Advisory Group.
After losing in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, the school said the team remained in conference testing protocols through last Saturday and began additional PCR testing on campus. The university said the team went through seven rounds of testing in the seven days leading up to its departure for Albany on Wednesday.
The Fighting Irish were the fourth seed in the Albany Regional and were slated to take on top-seeded Boston College on Saturday at the Times Union Center.
BC now advances to the next round.
South Carolina to allow fans at spring football game
South Carolina plans to have about 9,000 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium for its spring football game on April 24.
The school said that because of continuing COVID-19 concerns, seats in the lower and club levels of the stadium will be general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis in socially distanced pods of five according to CDC guidelines.
Available seats will be designated with a green “please sit here” sticker. Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required to attend and will have to be worn except when eating or drinking.
South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said information the school’s received from health officials are “promising trends” regarding the pandemic, and the guidelines for the game are part of that.
